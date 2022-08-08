Fortnite: Listing the 5 best skins of all time

Skins are the most popular cosmetic item in Fortnite. Since the game is free to play, Epic Games has decided to monetize it by releasing cosmetic items that make players look different.

Since September 2017, Epic has released nearly 1,400 different Fortnite skins. Some of them even cost hundreds of dollars since they are extremely rare, and the most popular ones have only been released in the Battle Pass.

In this article, we will list five most popular Fortnite skins of all time. The list is based on community votes and ratings on fortnite.gg.

These are the most popular Fortnite skins of all time

5) Black Knight - 78.46

Black Knight is one of the most popular OG skins in the video game (Image via Epic Games)

Black Knight was released during Chapter 1 Season 2. This was the first Fortnite season that had the Battle Pass. A lot of active players purchased the pass as it allowed them to get over 50 cosmetic items for only 950 V-Bucks.

Black Knight was the final reward of the Battle Pass. Players had to reach Tier 70 to unlock him. The skin is not just popular because of its design but also for its rarity.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 4K votes

: 4K votes 2 stars : 934 votes

: 934 votes 3 stars : 2.7K votes

: 2.7K votes 4 stars : 3.8K votes

: 3.8K votes 5 stars: 21.3K votes

Back then, leveling up was not as easy as it is today. Epic Games released numerous challenges that players had to complete to level up, which was not always easy. After all, there were no bots in the game and Team Rumble was also not available back then.

With an average rating of 78.46, the skin has seen positive ratings all around. Unfortunately, it is no longer obtainable.

4) Drift - 78.49

Unlike the previous skins on the list, players could unlock Drift on Tier 1 of the Battle Pass. He was released during Chapter 1 Season 5, and to unlock it, players simply needed to purchase the premium version of the progression system.

What makes Drift special is his unique design. Even though he was unlockable at Tier 1, players needed to complete challenges and unlock additional variants for him. These variants included his mask and a new cape.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 3.4K votes

: 3.4K votes 2 stars : 744 votes

: 744 votes 3 stars : 2.4K votes

: 2.4K votes 4 stars : 3.5K votes

: 3.5K votes 5 stars: 17.9K votes

The original version of the skin is no longer obtainable. However, Epic Games has released many different variations of it to the Item Shop, and they can be purchased for V-Bucks.

Drift has both a summer and Halloween variant, and his frozen style can be obtainable by purchasing the Frost Legends pack.

3) Meowscles - 78.56

Meowscles is one of the coolest Fortnite characters of all time. He was close to Midas as both of them were released in the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass. This is arguably the best Fortnite season of all time, and its amazing Battle Pass is a huge reason why.

The muscular humanoid cat was obtainable by reaching Tier 60 of the Battle Pass/ Players could choose an additional style for it - Ghost or Shadow.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 4.5K votes

: 4.5K votes 2 stars : 1.1K votes

: 1.1K votes 3 stars : 2.9K votes

: 2.9K votes 4 stars : 4.9K votes

: 4.9K votes 5 stars: 23.8K votes

In Chapter 2 Season 3, Meowscles' son Kit was released into the game. Just like his dad, he was the boss NPC who dropped amazing items.

2) Midas - 78.85

Midas is an international crime boss who played a huge role in the events of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. This character was a Tier 100 reward and his outfit had a cool feature that turned every weapon he touched into gold.

The character with the golden touch tried to control the storm with the Doomsday Device. He did this in The Device live event, which turned out to be one of the most amazing live events in Fortnite Battle Royale history.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 3.7K votes

: 3.7K votes 2 stars : 786 votes

: 786 votes 3 stars : 2.4K votes

: 2.4K votes 4 stars : 4K votes

: 4K votes 5 stars: 19.8K votes

There have been rumors about Midas coming back to Fortnite Chapter 3. While nothing has been confirmed by Epic Games yet, there is no doubt that many players would enjoy another appearance of him.

Midas also has multiple variants, and while his original skin will never return to the game, players can purchase other variants in the Item Shop. Additionally, the anime version of the popular character is coming out in October.

1) Peely - 78.96

Peely is one of the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale characters of all time (Image via Epic Games)

Peely was first released into Fortnite Battle Royale with the Chapter 1 Season 8 Battle Pass. Players needed to reach Tier 47 to unlock him, but shortly after, the character was everywhere.

Epic Games has released numerous different variants of Peely, including P-1000, Peely Bone, and Agent Peely. The last skin was especially popular as it required players to reach Level 350 in Chapter 2 Season 2, which was extremely difficult.

Despite all these new variants, the original Peely is the most amazing skin of all time.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 3.7K votes

: 3.7K votes 2 stars : 661 votes

: 661 votes 3 stars : 2K votes

: 2K votes 4 stars : 3.6K votes

: 3.6K votes 5 stars: 18.9K votes

The banana has always been popular, but he got even more fans with his heroic act in The Collision live event that happened at the end of Chapter 3 Season 2. Peely saved the universe by driving a slurp truck and allowing the Mecha robot to heal.

Peely has been the most popular Fortnite skin for a long time and will most likely stay at the top of the list for at least a few more seasons.

