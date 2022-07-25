How to get Anime Legends Pack in Fortnite

Epic Games recently announced that the Anime Legends Pack is coming to Fortnite Battle Royale. The pack has 10 items in total and is one of the best deals players can get.

It includes three skins, and they are excited for it to come out. Considering how popular the included skins are, the upcoming pack may end up being one of the hottest-selling items in Fortnite.

This article will explain how to get the Anime Legends Pack when it finally comes out and other useful information.

Anime Legends Pack will be obtainable from two sources

Fortnite Battle Royale users can obtain the Anime Legends Pack from both digital and retail stores. However, the release date for these two sources is not the same.

Epic announced that the new pack would be released on October 14 in retail stores, while it will come out in digital stores on October 22.

The Anime Legends Pack makes its premiere this October 2022.



The Anime Legends Pack makes its premiere this October 2022.

Read more: fn.gg/AnimeLegends

The Anime Legends Pack includes anime redesigns of some fan-favorite Fortnite characters, including Midas. Aside from outfits, loopers will receive many other items from the pack, such as pickaxes and back blings.

Midas is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite history and will headline the new pack. The character comes in two different styles, and gamers who wear the outfit will have the Golden Touch ability.

Midas is coming out in the new Fortnite pack (Image via Epic Games)

The popular character will get three new cosmetic items in the pack:

Golden Gear Midas Outfit : Anime-inspired outfit that has two different styles.

: Anime-inspired outfit that has two different styles. Golden Crash Back Bling : Matching back bling that comes with the outfit.

: Matching back bling that comes with the outfit. 24 Karat Katana Pickaxe: A katana harvesting tool.

Midas will be joined by Penny, another popular character who gained a lot of fame for her role in Fortnite: Save the World.

The anime version of Penny is coming to Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

These are Penny's cosmetic items that will be released with the new pack:

Ready Penny Outfit : The anime version of Penny.

: The anime version of Penny. Little Black Bag Back Bling : A backpack back bling.

: A backpack back bling. Glimmering Edge Pickaxe: An axe harvesting tool.

Finally, Fortnite players who missed out on Rox will have a chance to get an anime version of her. This character was first released to the game with the Season 9 Battle Pass but is unfortunately no longer available.

Rox is coming back to Fortnite Battle Royale (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite character will also have three different cosmetic items in the Anime Legends Pack:

Ricochet Rox Outfit : Rox's anime variant.

: Rox's anime variant. Whirlberry Back Bling : Rox's companion.

: Rox's companion. Blazeberry Blade Pickaxe: Lightsaber-looking pickaxe.

In addition to the three popular characters and their matching cosmetic items, the pack will also include the Lil' Kart traversal emote.

How much will Anime Legends Pack cost?

This bundle will cost $19.99 in the United States. This will be the price for both physical and digital copies. The price will be different in other regions, but it should be the equivalent of $20.

Fortnite users who decide to get the digital version of the pack will be able to do so from the Epic Games Store or the Item Shop. However, this version will come out more than a week after the physical version.

