Fortnite player rifts in a competitive lobby, immediately regrets his decision

Fortnite Battle Royale has many different modes that players can get into. However, playing in competitive game modes, such as Arena, takes a lot of skill and courage.

The game is all about survival, which is why Fortnite's competitive modes reward the most points to those who survive the longest. While Team Rumble and core modes are a lot of fun and can be enjoyed casually, competitive modes are completely different and are intended only for hardcore players.

A recent YouTube clip showed how challenging competitive lobbies are and how hard it is to survive in them. Considering that everyone is trying their best to survive and get valuable placement points, things get extremely difficult in the final circles with more than 50 players.

Fortnite player gets targeted by an entire lobby while rifting

Rifting is one of the best features in Fortnite Battle Royale. It allows players to quickly move from one place to another, which is useful in many situations. Mobility is especially important in competitive modes as players have to be constantly on the move.

Unfortunately, rifting can also cause a lot of problems for Fortnite players since it alerts nearby enemies. When players rift, they simply teleport to the sky and come out of a rift that opens up in it. The rift opening is very loud, which is why everyone immediately looks at the sky and tries to eliminate the rifting player.

As you can see in the video by DailyMongraal, one Fortnite competitive player made a mistake going through a rift at the wrong time, although they had no choice. As soon as the rift opened up, almost everyone started shooting at the rifting player, and the player was taken out in a fraction of a second.

This doesn't come as a surprise, considering that at the time of the rifting, 53 players were alive in the lobby. Judging by the size of the circle, this was one of the final circles, so everyone tried to get an extra elimination point.

What exactly happened was that the player was rebooted by their teammate, which is why everyone saw a blue beam coming from the reboot van. As soon as the rift opened up, everyone was going for an extra elimination.

The other perspective

As amazing as the clip above is, there is another perspective available. This perspective shows the player who was rebooted and what happened after they entered the rift.

Playing in the Fortnite competitive lobby is extremely difficult, and playing in the FNCS (Fortnite Championship Series) requires insane reaction time. As you can see in the video, the player was focused on by an entire lobby as soon as they were rebooted.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New FNCS Drop Now LIVE!



From now until July 23rd @ 9 PM ET You can watch 30 minutes of Twitch Streams in order to earn the "Champion's Honor" backbling for free! New FNCS Drop Now LIVE!From now until July 23rd @ 9 PM ET You can watch 30 minutes of Twitch Streams in order to earn the "Champion's Honor" backbling for free! 📷 New FNCS Drop Now LIVE!From now until July 23rd @ 9 PM ET You can watch 30 minutes of Twitch Streams in order to earn the "Champion's Honor" backbling for free! https://t.co/jKVLjcOCWI

It's amazing that the player couldn't even get on the glider properly before being knocked down. While it's difficult to see how many enemies shot at the rebooted player, the videos show hundreds of bullets flying in a small circle.

This is just proof of how incredibly skilled competitive players are. Every millisecond counts, and one small mistake can cost players big placement points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far