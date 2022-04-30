Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS May 2022): Start date, how to participate, $3M cash reward and more

The Fortnite Championship Series is officially back for Chapter 3 Season 2. The tournament will begin in a few days and has some big names poised to compete. Despite rumors to the contrary, FNCS 2022 will feature building, which will undoubtedly be a relief to participants.

As usual, there will be several rounds of play for the qualifiers, with semifinals consisting of several sessions before the finals. This time, the event has a total of $3,000,000 USD at stake. Here's how that shakes out, how to participate, the dates and more.

Fortnite Championship Series 2022: Full details

The qualifiers will begin on May 2. From its inaugration to May 6, one round of qualifiers will be held. The next round will be held on May 7-8, and the final round of qualifiers will be held from May 13-15.

The semifinals will be held from May 20-22, which will consist of three sessions. Wrapping things up, the finals will be held on May 28-29.

As per Epic Games, there are two ways to win the tournament:

"The first path to winning the FNCS Finals is by achieving Match Point. With Match Point, a duo team can end the competition early by earning 475 total points and three Victory Royales. Once a team has met both of these thresholds, they will be declared the FNCS Champions! Match Point is extremely challenging to achieve and only possible for a completely dominant performance.

They further added:

The second path to winning the FNCS Finals is to be the team that earns the most points after all 12 matches are played. If no team is able to achieve Match Point by the 12th match, then the team with the most cumulative points at the end of the 12th match will be crowned FNCS Champions!"

The prize money, which consists of $3 million USD, will be broken down in the following manner:

EU NAE BR NAW ASIA ME OCE $1,362,500 $637,500 $418,000 $239,500 $145,000 $114,000 $92,000

Fortnite community members will have the opportunity to participate in the event as well. On May 25, there will be a Community Cup, the description of which is as follows:

"This Duos event will have teams compete in ten matches across three hours to try and earn the most points possible. The top-performing teams in each region will earn the new C3:S2 FNCS Outfit and Back Bling."

There may be a slight delay in receiving the rewards, potentially up to a week. More information on the tournament can be found on the Epic Games website and the 'Compete' tab in Fortnite.

Edited by Saman