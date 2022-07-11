Why Creative Fortnite warriors are terrible in actual lobbies

With Fortnite's Creative mode, Epic Games has hit jackpot yet again. According to CEO Tim Sweeney, players spend 50% of their playing time in this mode, which makes it the video game's most popular innovation thus far.

Unfortunately, thousands of players spend days and weeks practicing in Creative mode, yet their skills never transfer outside of it. Some players end up leaving Creative and moving to the Battle Royale game mode, while others continue to dominate in the former.

There are a number of reasons why this happens, and this article will list some of the most important factors.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

Reasons why Fortnite Creative warriors often cannot play in Battle Royale

Creative is a different game mode

Creative is a completely different game mode with its own rules and audience. Playing the Battle Royale mode requires a completely different skillset, and players who play Creative for too long have a hard time getting used to it.

No loot pool changes

PrimeLeaks @Prime_Leaks



Should they make a return?



@FortniteGame #Fortnite It's been more than 200 days since the Scar AR and Pump Shotgun were vaulted!Should they make a return? It's been more than 200 days since the Scar AR and Pump Shotgun were vaulted!Should they make a return?@FortniteGame #Fortnite https://t.co/h3ulwIfk6w

One thing that gives Fortnite Battle Royale a huge advantage over its competitors is its constant updates. With the release of Chapter 3, Epic Games removed some all-time favorite weapons such as the SCAR and the Pump Shotgun.

The loot pool changes force battle royale players to adapt and learn how to use new weapons. At the same time, Creative players keep using the weapons that have been in the game for four years, which puts them at an obvious disadvantage.

Different map

Fortnite players have to get used to the constant map changes (Image via Epic Games)

Besides weapon changes, Epic Games frequently changes Fortnite's map as well. In Chapter 3 Season 3, map changes happen at least once a week, so players need to keep up with them.

Knowing your surroundings is key to success in Fortnite Battle Royale, and skilled players know how to take advantage of them.

Unfortunately, Creative warriors mostly play maps that look nothing like Fortnite Island. When they join a battle royale match, things look different for them and they have a hard time getting used to the new locations.

The audience is different

Different types of players play Creative mode and a lot of times, players match up against their own friends in this mode.

However, in the battle royale mode, things are different. Matchmaking is completely random and the player's skill level plays a big role in it.

Getting constant eliminations and wins against your friends is usually easy. But doing it in a lobby of 99 random enemies is quite a challenge.

While many Creative warriors have incredible skills and quick reflexes, the lack of time spent playing the battle royale mode puts them at a big disadvantage, thus it is not surprising that many of them struggle with it.

