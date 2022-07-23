Fortnite: Midas' return teased yet again

Midas is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite. He played a huge role in the events of Chapter 2, and now Epic Games has hinted at his return in Chapter 3 as well.

The popular character is an international crime boss who was included in the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass. He is based on King Midas, a mythical king who turned everything into gold. This is why everything that Midas touches also turns to gold, which adds on to his popularity.

Epic Games has been teasing the return of this important character for a few months now. However, the v21.30 update, which was released on Monday, July 18, has added even more hints.

Considering that Epic Games releases many hints about upcoming Fortnite content within the game itself, the international crime boss could return very soon.

Disclaimer: There has been no official information by Epic Games yet. Thus, readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Midas could return to Fortnite in Chapter 3

The Peace Syndicate is a new organization that was introduced to the game with the release of Chapter 3 Season 3. Evie is one of the most popular characters in the Battle Pass and an important member of the organization.

In the current season of Fortnite, the organization has set up its headquarters at Cuddle Cruisers, a small island east of The Daily Bugle. This is where players can find an Evie NPC and interact with her.

However, what makes the location interesting is the fact that the headquarters has Midas' designs inside, such as the design of the Doomsday Device used in The Device live event.

The second clue that hints at his return is the Rock Family. The family was first released in Chapter 1 and players have been keeping up with them ever since.

At the moment, the structures can be found east of Condo Canyon, enjoying their time at the beach. The female rock structure keeps reading books all the time, and one of her favorite books has been taken from Midas' library.

There is a reason why Epic Games released all these hints, and they are certainly not just a coincidence. However, considering that the development team is on summer break, loopers will have to wait at least two more weeks to get more updates.

Previous hints in Fortnite Chapter 3

These latest clues are not the only ones that hint at Midas' return. In Chapter 3 Season 2, many players believed the popular character would return due to the presence of Ghost flags on the island.

Ghost is an organization that Midas led during his early years, and their flags would appear on the island during that time.

Furthermore, Dr. Slone used the Doomsday Device during The Collision live event. The Imagined Order wanted to use the device to control the Zero Point, but they were fortunately stopped by The Seven and the loopers.

Midas built the Doomsday Device as he tried to control the storm during Chapter 2 Season 2. After failing to do so and causing massive flooding across the entire island, he was eaten by a shark in the Chapter 2 Season 3 trailer.

However, he is too important of a character to disappear without a proper send-off, and will most likely return.

