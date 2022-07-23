Ranking 10 most disliked Fortnite emotes ever released

Epic Games has released over 600 Fortnite emotes so far in the video game. While some of them, like Orange Justice, Worm, or Take the L, went on to become classics, others failed quite miserably.

The fortnite.gg website allows players to rate every single cosmetic item that has been released for the game, including skins and emotes, the two most popular types of such items.

In this article, we will list the 10 most disliked Fortnite emotes ever released. The list is based on community votes, as every item can be rated from one to five stars.

Fans think these 10 Fortnite emotes are just awful

10) Sand Walk (45.31)

The Sand Walk emote was released during the Dune collaboration. While the collaboration skins were decent, the emote was simply awful.

1 star : 1.1K votes

: 1.1K votes 2 stars : 241 votes

: 241 votes 3 stars : 482 votes

: 482 votes 4 stars : 187 votes

: 187 votes 5 stars: 873 votes

The rating breakdown shows that the majority of players rated it negatively and its current average rating is 45.31. The emote is short and simply uninteresting.

9) On Your Marks... (43.25)

This Fortnite emote is also quite boring and very short, which is a recipe for a disaster. The emote has a simple animation that can be perfect for screenshots and short clips, but that's about it.

1 star : 341 votes

: 341 votes 2 stars : 84 votes

: 84 votes 3 stars : 190 votes

: 190 votes 4 stars : 81 votes

5 stars: 219 votes

Considering how poorly it was perceived, it's surprising that the Fortnite emote is not ranked even lower on this list!

8) Penalty (42.09)

Fortnite @FortniteGame Call it like you see it.



Let em know with the Penalty Emote. Call it like you see it.Let em know with the Penalty Emote. https://t.co/pLBk7TmPsn

The Penalty emote was released with the NFL collaboration. While the collab itself was quite successful, the emote was very underwhelming.

1 star : 358 votes

: 358 votes 2 stars : 85 votes

: 85 votes 3 stars : 169 votes

: 169 votes 4 stars : 62 votes

5 stars: 227 votes

Like many other emotes on this list, the Penalty emote is short and boring. It can be used to taunt opponents after an elimination, but even then, there are far better options.

Since this is an NFL collaboration emote, it costs 300 V-Bucks, despite having an uncommon rarity.

7) Bully (41.97)

This Fortnite emote is hodgepodge of short and weird animation, along with the sound of a bull.

1 star : 507 votes

: 507 votes 2 stars : 117 votes

: 117 votes 3 stars : 271 votes

: 271 votes 4 stars : 85 votes

5 stars: 315 votes

The emote sounds quite obnoxious and unpleasant. Epic Games probably wanted this to be another taunting emote, but it's far from being one.

6) Lazer Flex (39.65)

Fortnite @FortniteGame Join Lazerism 🕊️



Grab the Lazerism Bundle which includes the @MajorLazer Outfit, built-in Lazer Flex Emote, and Lazer Axe in the Item Shop now! Join Lazerism 🕊️Grab the Lazerism Bundle which includes the @MajorLazer Outfit, built-in Lazer Flex Emote, and Lazer Axe in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/2TvaSw9jZ6

Major Lazer was one of the first Fortnite collaborations. The DJ got into the game in 2019 and received a couple of interesting cosmetic items, including a skin and an emote.

Unfortunately, the Lazer Flex emote turned out to be a complete failure, as these numbers can attest.

1 star : 443 votes

: 443 votes 2 stars : 85 votes

: 85 votes 3 stars : 120 votes

: 120 votes 4 stars : 48 votes

5 stars: 263 votes

This is the first built-in emote on this list, which means that it cannot be used with any skin other than Major Lazer. Despite it being bundled with the skin, a lot of players still don't like it, since it's quite pointless.

The Major Lazer collaboration brought another Fortnite emote with Lazer Blast, which is one of the most popular emotes in the game.

5) It's Good (37.21)

If you ever think that the animation of a character raising their arms is interesting, then this Fortnite emote is perfect for you! Unfortunately, not too many felt that way.

1 star : 415 votes

: 415 votes 2 stars : 82 votes

: 82 votes 3 stars : 198 votes

: 198 votes 4 stars : 48 votes

5 stars: 192 votes

This is another short emote that many players refuse to spend 200 V-Bucks on. Despite being cheap, it doesn't bring much to the game, and having it in the locker is just an annoyance.

4) Sweet Victory (32.84)

The Sweet Victory Fortnite emote was released with the Harry Kane collaboration. The popular soccer player was released in the summer of 2021, but his built-in emote disappointed most fans.

1 star : 1.3K votes

: 1.3K votes 2 stars : 153 votes

: 153 votes 3 stars : 317 votes

: 317 votes 4 stars : 139 votes

5 stars: 481 votes

The Fortnite emote is inspired by Harry Kane's goal celebration. However, it looks quite boring in the game and many players dislike it.

3) Survivorsault (29.04)

Survivorsault is another unusual Fortnite emote. It features an animation of a character going down for a push-up and then doing what looks like a somersault to get back on their feet.

1 star : 1.8K votes

: 1.8K votes 2 stars : 181 votes

: 181 votes 3 stars : 307 votes

: 307 votes 4 stars : 122 votes

5 stars: 584 votes

This is an Icon Series emote that was inspired by @iamqsurvivor on Instagram.

2) Three Wise Monkeys (25.00)

The Three Wise Monkeys Fortnite emote is exclusive to Marco Reus, another soccer legend that was released for Fortnite Battle Royale. Like Harry Kane, Reus got his own goal celebration in the video game.

1 star : 1.90K votes

: 1.90K votes 2 stars : 173 votes

: 173 votes 3 stars : 249 votes

: 249 votes 4 stars : 93 votes

5 stars: 478 votes

While this celebration may look cool in real life, it's quite boring as a Fortnite emote. It's the second-most disliked emote at the moment, and considering how many negative votes it has received, it will most likely stay at the bottom for a long time.

1) Tower Guard (23.58)

The Tower Guard Fortnite emote was released with the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass, as a built-in emote for the Spire Assassin outfit.

1 star : 1.8 votes

: 1.8 votes 2 stars : 120 votes

: 120 votes 3 stars : 186 votes

: 186 votes 4 stars : 86 votes

5 stars: 433 votes

Chapter 2 Season 6 was one of the least popular seasons, and the Spire Assassin is considered one of the worst Battle Pass outfits. In addition to all of this, built-in emotes simply aren't popular as they are restricted to just one or a few skins.

