Fortnite: New Destiny 2 emote Investigate is secretly reactive to Ariana Grande skin

Fortnite Battle Royale players now have the opportunity to purchase Destiny 2 cosmetic items. Different items have been introduced with the Fortnite x Destiny 2 collaboration, including three skins, pickaxes, and the Investigate emote.

It turns out that the Investigate emote is secretly reactive to Fortnite's Ariana Grande skin, although no one really knows whether this was intended or not. Chances are that this is just a visual glitch that was accidentally released to the game.

Ariana Grande is one of the most popular celebrities to be featured in Fortnite Battle Royale. The artist had her own concert in the game on August 7, 2021, and it was glorious.

A few months after the singer's live event, Epic Games released another variant of her skin called Spacefarer Ariana Grande. This is an Icon Series skin that has multiple styles.

The latest Fortnite emote, which was added with the Destiny 2 collaboration, has an unusual effect when used on Ariana Grande's Spacefarer skin. The emote completely changes the skin, and the result looks really cool.

This reaction was discovered by GKI, a popular YouTuber who is best known for posting different glitches. This is most likely just another glitch, but considering that it doesn't break the game, Epic Games may not fix it very soon.

The emote makes the skin look even more amazing, especially its Starfire variant. The variant has a combination of black and red colors, but the emote turns the entire skin into a bright red color.

Unfortunately, the emote only lasts for a couple of seconds. Once it ends, the skin will revert to its original look.

It's important to note that Ariana Grande's Spacefarer skin has its own built-in emote, which could be the reason why it's secretly reactive to the Investigate emote.

As you can see in the video above, Ariana Grande's skin allows players to change their styles on the go with a built-in emote.

Investigative emote-Ariana Grande skin glitch could be fixed with the next Fortnite update

Ariana Grande's skins are quite rare in Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Considering that GKI's channel is very popular, Epic Games has probably already seen the glitch, which means that it could be fixed soon.

The glitch, however, is not very important and does not ruin the gameplay, so the development team may take their time.

The next update is scheduled for Tuesday, August 30. This will be a major Fortnite update that will bring a lot of new content and several bug fixes. The Ariana Grande Spacefarer bug fix could also come with it.

This skin is relatively rare, as it was last seen in the Item Shop on March 17, 2022. It hasn't been out since Chapter 3 Season 2, which makes it one of the rarest skins in the current chapter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh