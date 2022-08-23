Fortnite x Destiny 2 collab brings three new skins to the game

The Fortnite x Destiny 2 collaboration has been officially revealed! Both video games will get a lot of new content thanks to the venture, with Fortnite players set to get more than 10 different cosmetic items.

Destiny 2 is another free-to-play video game that has been very popular. It's available on PCs, as well as on both the previous and current generation gaming consoles. Collaborating with Fortnite is just one of the many things that have come into the game with the Season 18 update.

Fortnite Battle Royale players, on the other hand, will also benefit from the new Destiny 2 season. Three different characters will be released with the venture, as well as gliders, pickaxes, and more.

There had been many leaks about the Fortnite x Destiny 2 collaboration before the official announcement rolled out. With Bungie's confirmation, it turns out they are legitimate.

Fortnite x Destiny 2 collaboration to bring many cosmetic items to the game

The Fortnite x Destiny 2 collaboration will bring three popular characters from the first-person shooter. Fortnite players will soon be able to purchase Exo Stranger, Dark Commander Zavala, and Ikora characters as in-game outfits.

While these cosmetic items have been officially confirmed, players will have to wait until the next Item Shop reset, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time, to obtain them.

Each Destiny 2 skin will have its own glider, pickaxe, and back bling. More specifically, there is only one glider, the Sparrow Glider, but players will be able to choose a different style to match their favorite Destiny 2 skin.

Aside from these matching cosmetic items, Fortnite players will also be able to grab the Investigate emote from the Item Shop. Considering how amazing these cosmetic items look, they will most likely become very popular.

Destiny 2 cosmetic items are coming to Fortnite on August 23 (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has collaborated with many other franchises in the past and most of them have been very successful. Considering that Fortnite gets millions of active players on a daily basis, many of them will probably try Destiny 2, especially because it's another free-to-play title.

Content that will be added to Destiny 2

The Fortnite x Destiny 2 collaboration is one of the many great things that the players of Bungie's popular title received on August 23.

Season 18 will bring the Reprised Raid, Iron Banner, the return of Trials of Osiris, and much more. Furthermore, there is a new Season Pass and Artifact Mods.

When it comes to the Fortnite x Destiny 2 collaboration, three different characters will come to the video game. These characters are inspired by popular Fortnite skins from Chapter 1 - Black Knight, Drift, and Omega.

Considering how popular and amazing both video games are, we can expect it to be a very successful collaboration that will benefit both Bungie and Epic Games.

Destiny 2 is also coming to the Epic Games Store, which should further increase its popularity.

