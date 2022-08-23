Destiny 2 Season 18 showcase: When and how to watch, what to expect, and more

Destiny 2 Season 18 will arrive in a couple of hours. While the servers will be taken offline for the scheduled maintenance, players can tune in to the showcase to see what the new season has in store for them.

Apart from the details revolving around the upcoming season, the showcase will go over many other exciting details about the upcoming expansion in the game. Here's a quick rundown of everything readers need to know about the Destiny 2 Season 18 showcase.

Destiny 2 Season 18 showcase timings and other details

The Destiny 2 Season 18 showcase has been one of the most hyped events over the past couple of weeks. It is expected to shed light on some of the most anticipated events in the title.

The timings for this event are as follows:

9 am PT

12 pm ET

5 pm BST

6 pm CET

The showcase will be broadcast live on Bungie's official Twitch, YouTube, and Bilibili channels.

Before anything else, Bungie is expected to reveal the name of the upcoming season in this showcase. While leaks have mentioned it might be known as Season of Plunder, the company is yet to confirm the same and will do so during the showcase itself.

Keeping this name in mind, the community also devised a theory that believes Eramis will be unfrozen this season.

The theory also believes Eramis will turn into a Disciple because she is already associated with the Darkness in Destiny 2. Besides that, everyone will see how the Arc 3.0 rework looks.

The developers have released an elaborate blog post about the subclass rework in detail, but reading about it and seeing it are two entirely different things altogether. There's also a reworked raid that will be revealed during the event.

Other than that, Bungie might shed some light on the possible Destiny 2 x Fortnite collaboration. A few days back, a leak displayed Fortnite skins as Armor cosmetics. However, it's unclear when this collaboration will happen, if at all it happens.

Season 18 content aside, Bungie will reveal further details about the Lightfall, the next major expansion in the game. It will have a new storyline and subclass.

According to the leaks, this new subclass is known as "Strand," but additional details about it aren't available. The Destiny 2 Season 18 showcase will also shed some light on this front.

Previous leaks revealed that Bungie was planning on introducing a new alien race and some new playable areas. The authenticity of these leaks will be verified after the showcase today.

The showcase above will go live the moment the maintenance in the game begins. It's expected to last two hours, but the overall timing depends on the amount of content the company is planning on delivering.

