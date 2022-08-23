Destiny 2 patch 6.2.0 server downtime (August 23): Maintenence schedule for Arc 3.0 revealed

Destiny 2 Season 18 will go live in a couple of hours. The Season of the Haunted has been nothing short of spectacular, and if the leaks are to be believed, the upcoming season will follow a similar path.

Before the new season goes live, however, there will be a maintenance period. During this period, players will not be able to log in to the game or any associated services like the Companion App.

Here is the complete schedule of the server downtime for the 6.2.0 patch today.

When will the Destiny 2 servers come online today?

The maintenance period for the Destiny 2 6.2.0 patch will begin at 9 AM PDT/16:00 UTC. Players who are already in the game won't be affected, but those trying to sign in will have difficulty doing so.

Servers will be brought offline for maintenance at 9:45 AM PDT/16:45 UTC. All players will be removed from the activities they are participating in.

The Destiny 2 6.2.0 patch will be deployed across all regions at 10:00 AM PDT/17:00 UTC. Players will be able to log in once they've finished downloading and applying the patch on their respective systems. However, they might be placed in a queue, with the background maintenance still ongoing.

The maintenance for the Destiny 2 6.2.0 patch is expected to conclude at 11:00 AM PDT/18:00 UTC. Once this has concluded, players will be able to log in to the game as they normally would.

The Season of Plunder is expected to go live once the servers come back online. However, players are advised to wait for a while before trying to log in (even after the update has concluded) because everyone will be trying to get into the game to start the new season. This could create long waiting queues.

The Bungie showcase will also go live today, to the delight of many fans. The event will begin at 9 AM PDT, along with the Destiny 2 6.2.0 patch maintenance.

During the showcase, Bungie is expected to talk about Season 18 and the new raid. Players will also be given a sneak peek at Lightfall, which is the next campaign in the series.

The preview should give everyone a first look at the overall environment in Lightfall. The new subclass will also receive some screentime. Additionally, some hints about the upcoming storyline will likely be presented, provided Bungie does reveal something about Lightfall.

Other than that, Season 18 is all about the Arc 3.0 rework. Players will receive a new subclass after the update goes live today.

The Arc 3.0 rework will see Guardians running around and zapping everyone with electricity. From whatever has been revealed about this rework so far, it can be estimated that the reworked subclass will be really fun to play. Hunters will also receive a new Super, so that is another thing worth looking forward to.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh