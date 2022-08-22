Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 23 to 30): Season 18 begins, new Raid, Arc 3.0, and more

After a long wait, the Destiny 2 community is only a day away from some of the biggest reveals this year. If last year's Witch Queen reveal was enough to get everyone hyped for new content, August 23 will showcase a new look at the upcoming Lightfall expansion next year. It is also the same date for Season 18 and Arc 3.0's release this month.

The upcoming reset has a lot in store for everyone aside from just the Arc 3.0 and the launch of a new season. Belmon will be back to torment the players inside the Glassway Nightfall in Europa while Shaxx will host the Mayhem waypoint in the Crucible. The pinnacle rotators will include Last Wish and Shattered Throne.

The following article lists all the upcoming content for Destiny 2 Season 18.

All upcoming content for Destiny 2 Season 18 week 1 (August 23 to 30)

1) Season 18, Arc 3.0, and revised Raid

Keeping the showcase aside, the reset on August 23 will also bring in a brand new season with new activities and quests. Players are going to be very busy with the final rework of the Light subclass. A detailed explanation of all the classes can be found here and on Bungie's official website.

However, the name of the revised Raid remains unannounced. While many reputed dataminers claim the return of King's Fall, nothing has been officially confirmed by Bungie yet. Furthermore, the company might tweak some encounters with the final release to make things more challenging for veteran Destiny 1 players.

The Raid is expected to drop with the daily reset on Friday, which is August 26. There will be specific challenges tied to each encounter, which needs to be completed if anyone wants to cross the flag for the World's First Race.

2) The Glassway Nightfall

The Glassway will be the first Nightfall in the rotating playlist for Season 18. The Strike throws in a number of Fallen and Vex enemies, and is considered to be one of the longest missions in the game. Players are also likely to face Overload and Unstoppable Champions, alongside Solar and Arc shielded enemies.

Next season's Overload mods will likely synergize with Bows and Machine Guns. For Unstoppable mods, Pulse Rifles, and Shotguns will be the two available options. This allows players to prepare accordingly to run the Nightfall at maximum difficulty from Day 1.

3) Mayhem in Crucible

Season 18 will kick off with one of the fan-favorite game modes, Mayhem. Players get their super ability at a rapid rate in this game, allowing everyone to showcase their full power against enemy Guardians. With Arc 3.0 being released at the same time, it'll be no surprise if everyone enters the mode to try out the new Aspect and Fragments from the rework.

Typically, players can also expect a seasonal challenge tied to the Mayhem playlist, where an individual might need to defeat 50 opponents with their super ability.

