New Fortnite pay-to-win emote makes players invisible

Investigate, one of the latest pay-to-win emotes that have been added to Fortnite, gives players a huge advantage by making them invisible in the game.

The emote was released on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, as part of Fortnite's collaboration with Destiny 2. While it looks simple and is arguably the least interesting cosmetic item from the collaboration, it is secretly reactive to several skins.

It was Ariana Grande's Spacefarer skin that first reacted to the Investigate emote. While the emote did not give any advantage to the players who used the skin, it made it look different.

Now, it turns out that the new Fortnite pay-to-win emote also makes the Venom skin completely invisible. This can give players a huge advantage in many situations, which is why Epic Games is expected to fix the glitch very soon.

Eddie Brock, also known as Venom, can now hide from his enemies in plain sight, thanks to the Investigative emote. The invisibility effect lasts for only a couple of seconds and ends when the emote stops. However, this is more than enough to confuse enemies.

This emote is especially useful in intense build fights as it allows players to hide in their boxes while they are being pushed by enemies.

Like Ariana Grande's Spacefarer outfit, Eddie Brock has a built-in emote. The emote turns the character into Venom, which is most likely the cause of the glitch.

The Investigate emote lasts for only a couple of seconds but costs 300 V-Bucks. It isn't very popular, but its secret reactivity to multiple skins makes it very interesting for players.

Epic Games expected to fix Fortnite invisibility glitch

Epic Games has already noticed the Ariana Grande Spacefarer glitch and has more than likely noted what has been happening with Venom, too. We expect the game developer to fix the Investigate emote quickly to prevent it from causing more issues in the game.

Obviously, the Fortnite pay-to-win emote hasn't been tested with every single skin. This is why it's not surprising that skins with built-in emotes react to it.

The next major Fortnite Battle Royale update will be released on Tuesday, August 30. This update will bring a lot of new features and additions to the game, including several bug fixes.

However, players are hoping that Epic Games fixes the latest glitch sooner rather than later, as it gives those who use the emote a huge advantage over their enemies.

