Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass leaks ahead of time

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass is just around the corner! The current season of the popular video game ends in less than three weeks and we already have the first leak regarding the next Battle Pass.

Many popular Fortnite leakers claim that Gwen Stacy will be added to the next Battle Pass. This doesn't come as a surprise since Epic Games has collaborated with Marvel many times in the past. Furthermore, the first season of the current chapter had Spider-Man as its final skin.

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass will be released on Sunday, September 18, if everything goes according to plan. However, there is always a chance that Epic Games will postpone the season by a few days.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass will have another Marvel character

The addition of Gwen Stacy, a popular Marvel character, is not surprising at all. Not only has Epic Games collaborated with Marvel multiple times, but the character was also shown in one of the variants of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics.

Originally, many players and leakers believed that Gwen Stacy's Fortnite skin would be released to the Item Shop. However, it turns out that the fictional hero will come with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass.

This information was posted independently by multiple leakers such as



After investigating this rumor, I can also confirm that she will be in the Battle Pass. BREAKING: GWEN WILL BE IN THE SEASON 4 BATTLE PASS!This information was posted independently by multiple leakers such as @HYPEX @FNBRintel , and @MidaRado After investigating this rumor, I can also confirm that she will be in the Battle Pass. BREAKING: GWEN WILL BE IN THE SEASON 4 BATTLE PASS!This information was posted independently by multiple leakers such as @HYPEX, @FNBRintel, and @MidaRado.After investigating this rumor, I can also confirm that she will be in the Battle Pass. https://t.co/vuBmMiSy0B

It's important to note that this information has not been confirmed by Epic Games. The Fortnite Battle Royale creator will most likely reveal the new Battle Pass on its release date. However, the leak comes from some of the most popular Fortnite leakers, including HYPEX and Shiina.

Gwen Stacy is best known for being a supporting character in the comics that featured Spider-Man. She was the first romantic interest of Peter Parker (Spider-Man), but was eventually murdered by Green Goblin.

Both Spider-Man and Green Goblin are available in Fortnite Battle Royale as outfits, so adding Gwen Stacy makes a lot of sense.

More information regarding next Fortnite Battle Pass

At the moment, there aren't many reputable leaks regarding the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. However, the Gwen Stacy outfit will most likely include some of its matching accessories, such as a back bling or a pickaxe.

Spider-Woman is an alternate-universe version of Gwen Stacy, and it appears that this version will be added with the release of the next season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass will feature another popular character from Spider-Man comics (Image via Epic Games)

There have been rumors that the next season will be Marvel-themed, but it hasn't been confirmed yet. However, the addition of the fictional character may be a hint at another Marvel theme.

Chapter 2 Season 4 had a similar theme, which was very interesting, but some players did not like it. Marvel fans had a lot of fun this season, but in general, most players prefer original skins and are hoping that Epic Games releases them with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass.

Once again, the Battle Pass will cost 950 V-Bucks and will be obtainable on the first day of the season.

