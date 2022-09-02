Fortnite: The Origin disapppears from the game without a trace

The Origin is one of the most interesting characters in Fortnite Battle Royale. He is one of The Seven, but can no longer be found on the island. Ever since the v21.50 update was released on Tuesday, August 30, the popular character has gone missing.

When Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 just started, all the members of The Seven were on the island. However, the latest patch has reduced their numbers to only one, as The Scientist at Synapse Station is the only member of the organization who hasn't gone missing.

No one knows what's happening to The Seven, but the Fortnite community has a lot of different theories. While some players are trying to stay positive, the truth is that the popular organization is probably falling apart and the Imagined Order may be involved in this.

The Origin has disappeared

The Origin was first added to Fortnite Battle Royale with the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass. He is one of the best-looking members of The Seven and many players want his outfit.

Prior to the the v21.50 update, the popular Fortnite character was found at Seven Outpost III, northeast of Lazy Lagoon. Unfortunately, Epic Games has removed the NPC with the latest update, which is why players are wondering what happened to him.

When Chapter 3 Season 3 was just released, The Seven had all of its members in different places on the island:

The Scientist : Synapse Station

: Synapse Station The Visitor : The Launchpad

: The Launchpad The Paradigm : Seven Outpost II

: Seven Outpost II The Origin : Seven Outpost III

: Seven Outpost III The Order : Seven Outpost IV

: Seven Outpost IV The Imagined : Seven Outpost V

: Seven Outpost V The Foundation: Seven Outpost VII

Unfortunately, the Scientist is the last man standing and no one really knows what has happened to the other members of the organization. Despite loopers defeating the Imagined Order and Dr. Slone at The Collider, it appears that Geno is involved in the disappearance of these characters.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 should clarify a few things about The Seven and Geno, especially if the initial storyline continues. The Foundation and Jonesy are presumably chasing the leader of the Imagined Order and it will be interesting to see what happens if they get to him.

The Last Reality may have something to do with disappearances

The Last Reality is another evil organization in Fortnite Battle Royale. The last member of the organization that loopers saw was The Cube Queen, who tried to destroy the entire island at the end of Chapter 2.

Fortunately, the loopers and The Seven stopped her by flipping the entire island. The Cube Queen disappeared, but the latest events and the disappearance of The Origin may have something to do with her.

The Cube Queen worked together with The Cube King to conquer different realities (Image via Epic Games)

The Origin is a current member of The Seven. However, the past of this character is very complicated. He was the former Cube King of the Last Reality. Shortly after he betrayed the organization, he was captured by the Imagined Order.

He eventually escaped captivity and joined The Seven, becoming their field general and tactician. While it's hard to say for sure what happened to The Origin, there is a chance that The Cube Queen has returned and is seeking revenge.

