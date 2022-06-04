Fortnite is giving 2 free rewards to players before the live event

With the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 close, Epic is giving away certain freebies to players to celebrate the end of its most successful season yet.

Loopers are waiting to witness the much hyped Collision live event as it will bring back an improved version of the Mecha and more characters from the OG days.

However, there is very little known to the player community at the moment about the live event, except that they might be piloting the Mecha. However, there are several leaks revolving in the community that hint at loopers going down a portal during the event and more.

As the event closes in, players are already looking forward to the arrival of the new season and an exciting Battle Pass that is set to surprise them.

How to get free Fortnite rewards before Collision live event?

Famous Fortnite leaker SinX6 posted a video earlier today showing the free rewards the game is giving away to players who log in today. Regardless of the participation of Loopers in the live event tonight, anyone who logs in the game today at any point of time can redeem the freebies.

The rewards consist of a loading screen and a lobby track. The loading screen is called Ready to Launch and showcases the official Collision event image. The description, however, makes a statement that says:

"It's time to fight for our island."

On the other hand, the lobby track is called Collision Course. The track's cover shows the Mecha icon and the description says:

"Press play and go for the tower."

This could be a hint towards what music Loopers might hear during the live event later tonight as they enter the Mecha and lock their targets on the Imagined Order's collider. However, that will only be seen when the live event begins at 1 PM PT/4 PM EST/9 PM BST.

Mecha Strike Commander arrives for June's Fortnite Crew pack before the live event

Fortnite @FortniteGame You’ve seen it fall and rise from the ashes.



Now you can wield the heart of the Mecha Strike Commander in the June Crew Pack– available now! You’ve seen it fall and rise from the ashes.Now you can wield the heart of the Mecha Strike Commander in the June Crew Pack– available now! https://t.co/hIANWKayHW

The latest version of Mecha, titled Mecha Strike Commander, was leaked with the Fortnite Collision teaser. However, days later the game announced it as an in-game cosmetic for subscribers of the Fortnite Crew pack for the month of June.

With the official reveal, loopers got to witness the incredible character from the OG days in the blue and red colors of The Seven, with a more combat-heavy look this time around. However, alongside the skin, the cosmetic set also contains a Back Bling, a Loading Screen, and a Pickaxe.

Players can now subscribe to the Crew Pack to get the upgraded version of Mecha for free ahead of the live event and sport it in its full glory to take down the Imagined Order and save the Island.

However, Loopers are still waiting for more details about the live event as they expect some major changes to arrive in the game with the new season.

