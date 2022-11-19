Black Friday deals: Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $359

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has received an incredible offer as part of the Black Friday sales, and this is the perfect opportunity for any prospective buyer to invest in the unique flagship device. The premium product from Samsung has turned many heads with its unique design and mechanisms, but it comes at a price.

While Samsung has plenty of budget devices in its roster, the one in discussion is certainly not among them. On one hand, it offers a unique premium service in terms of esthetics and performance. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an expensive handset. Thanks to the latest offering, it has dropped to an unbelievable price.

For the time being, buyers can secure the device for as little as $359, a historically low price for the variant. While the discounted amount is still above the mobile market's median value, the discount is a staggering 65%. Outside the sales, buyers will have to pay the full price of $999 if they want to get the product.

However, the latest offering is a small discount and involves a trade-in. All buyers will get a $50 discount on the base price, but they can increase it with a trade-in. Based on the condition of the model being exchanged, a new customer will be able to get up to $600 in exchange.

This offer is officially available across all Samsung stores and authorized retailers. It provides the perfect opportunity for buyers to get an upgrade over their existing handsets without breaking the bank.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 worth an upgrade during the Black Friday sale?

The biggest USP of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is its unique design quotient, which is very rare in the mobile world. However, buyers won't only be paying for visual gimmicks if they decide to spend extra on Samsung's flagship.

With 5G connectivity, users looking to get the feature will enjoy the benefits. There's no shortage of speed, be it networking or processing. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is fitted with Snapdragon 8 gen 1, which is incredibly powerful.

What's remarkable about the Black Friday deal is that the device launched in late August of this year. Such staggering discounts aren't usually offered on recent releases, even if they come in the form of a trade-in. However, Samsung focuses on incentivizing its customer base to upgrade.

While there is no question about the quality of the device, some of the earlier criticisms have been about the potential price. If a customer buys it during Black Friday, that particular issue can now be worked around.

