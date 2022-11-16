Black Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G best prices and where to buy them

Looking to grab the super-smart and powerful Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G this Black Friday? Major retailers are currently offering exciting discounts for the flagship model that was launched in early 2022.

South Korean giant Samsung has created some of the most popular premium, mid-range, and affordable Android phones over the years. One of the company's most successful product lines, Samsung Galaxy, boasts six series of its own. The Galaxy S21 belongs to the 'S' series, referring to 'Super Smart' devices.

As Black Friday (November 25) draws closer, shopping enthusiasts are gearing up to welcome more new and exciting early Black Friday deals. The S21 FE boasts some pretty powerful specs and has all the useful and smart features from its flagship S21 family. All of these, coupled with Black Friday sale prices, make the 2022 model a great pick for those who aren't concerned with the latest hardware.

Here are some of the current deals and expected discounts for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE this Black Friday

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was launched in January 2022 and went on to become one of the most successful mobile devices to be created under Samsung's flagship line. Powered by an in-house octa-core processor with clock speeds of up to 2.9GHz, the S21 FE features a beautiful 6.4" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, powerful camera features, a good battery life, and more.

At launch, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was priced at $699 (for the 128GB variant). Fortunately, the ongoing Black Friday sales have slashed its price, making it an affordable option.

Amazon

Popular retailer Amazon is currently offering discounts on last year's Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, which is already quite affordable in comparison to its premium variant. Here are some of the deals that might intrigue you:

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 128GB, US Version at $599 (14% discount) SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 256GB, US Version at $669 (13% discount)

Interested customers can grab this device in their favorite color from the multitude of options provided.

Best Buy

Like Amazon, Best Buy is also offering some great discounts on the S21 FE. You can grab offers on one-time payment plans and also on monthly pricing plans via certain carriers. You can grab the following offers if you activate the device through eligible carriers today:

Samsung - Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB (Unlocked) - Navy at $499 ($200 discount) Samsung - Galaxy S21 FE 5G 256GB (Unlocked) - Navy at $454 ($315 discount)

If you want to go for a locked version, you can avail discounts depending on the carrier. Eligible carriers that are currently offering discounts on the S21 FE are Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

Unfortunately, other popular online stores such as Target, Walmart, and Newegg are yet to list any Black Friday offers for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The Samsung Store is also hosting an official event for Black Friday, but hasn't listed the S21 FE on its offer section yet.

November 25 is still a week away, giving retailers plenty of time to organize and drop last-minute sales. Moreover, participating retailers may likely reduce the S21 FE's price even further in the next few days.

Poll : 0 votes