Black Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 best prices and where to buy

The ongoing Black Friday sales have been a boon for many shopping enthusiasts, especially tech savvies, looking to grab the best deals this pre-holiday season. The unique and pricey Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also available at discounted rates, making it a popular pick this Black Friday.

The yearly shopping festival will be observed on November 25 this year. However, popular retailers are already offering a bunch of early deals to fans. Consumer electronics is undoubtedly the most popular category during Black Friday. This is definitely the best time to address your expensive wishlist surrounding flagships.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has garnered massive attention due to its unique, foldable design and premium features. However, it's a pretty expensive purchase without discounts. Luckily, you can grab some offers right now to mitigate the burden on your pocket.

Here are some of the ongoing and expected deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to consider this Black Friday

The new-generation foldable phone from Samsung features a surprisingly sturdy build and incredibly powerful specs. Besides its eye-catching design and color variant, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 also offers flexible camera features and impressive battery life. It's an excellent choice for those who want a mobile phone that reflects their versatile style.

Readers can check out some of the best current offers on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 below.

Best Buy

Popular retailer Best Buy is offering decent deals on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. One can avail discounts of up to $300. Here are the details:

Samsung - Galaxy Z Flip4 256GB (Unlocked) - Graphite at $999 ($100 discount) Samsung - Galaxy Z Flip4 128GB (Unlocked) - Graphite at $899 ($100 discount) Samsung - Galaxy Z Flip4 512GB (Unlocked) - Graphite at $1079 ($100 discount) Avail further discounts on the locked version through carriers like T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon.

One can also trade in their old devices to receive more credit for their purchase.

Amazon

Amazon is also offering discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Here are the details:

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 256GB at $920 (13% discount) SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 128GB at $899 (10% discount)

Amazon may list new offers on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the days to come.

Samsung

Samsung is also offering official Black Friday deals on their products via their store. You can avail of a flat $150 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and enhanced trade-in credit, which lets you exchange more than one device to receive credit for your new phone. The enhanced trade-in credit limit is $600.

You can also get a no-trade-in discount of up to $200 on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 via the Samsung store.

Unfortunately, other retailers presently don't feature any discounts for the premium foldable device. Given that Black Friday 2022 is still yet to arrive, there's still a chance that popular platforms will list new discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the coming days.

Poll : 0 votes