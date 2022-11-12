Black Friday deals: Google Pixel 6A best prices and where to buy 

Looking to grab the affordable Google Pixel 6A this pre-holiday season? Black Friday 2022 has driven retailers like Amazon and Best Buy to quench every fan's need for discounts on their favorite Pixel devices.

Celebrated every year right after Thanksgiving, Black Friday marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. On this day, popular online shopping platforms and offline stores offer massive discounts and unavoidable deals on various commodities. Being a yearly event, the big and rare offers naturally draw a lot of shopping enthusiasts looking to fulfill their expensive wishes.

Over the years, popular retailers have taken on the event as a competition and started offering early discounts to attract customers. Google has also joined the early-bird trend, which will allow fans to grab exciting deals on the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and 6A via the brand's official store soon.

Exciting Black Friday offers available on the Google Pixel 6A

Sporting a beautiful full-screen 6.1-inch display, the Pixel 6A is powered by the Google Tensor processor and the Titan M2 security co-processor to ensure a best-in-class performance and viewing experience.

It also features a huge battery life, an efficient 6 GB LPDDR5 RAM, strong security aspects, a great camera, and more. The Pixel 6A is definitely a great Android device for those who want to enjoy flagship features for an affordable rate.

With November 25 just a few days away, one will find many early discounts on the latest Pixel devices. You can grab discounts on the Pixel 6A via third-party retailers and the Google Store. Here are some ongoing, upcoming, and expected offers on the Pixel 6A that one may want to consider.

Google Store

Google has announced an exciting Black Friday sale on November 17 that will allow fans to grab the Pixel 6A at a massive discount. According to the California-based tech giant, the model will feature a discount of $150, reducing its base rate massively.

Google Pixel 6A (6GB RAM + 128GB ROM): Available at $299 (Actual Price: $449) via the Google Store on November 17

(6GB RAM + 128GB ROM): via the on The Verizon-locked Pixel 6A version is expected to be priced at $349.

Google's Black Friday sale will also offer exciting discounts on the latest flagships, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which are definitely worth considering as well. You can also trade-in your current device to get further credit towards your purchase.

Amazon

If you cannot wait for November 17, you can grab the Pixel 6A from Amazon today. However, the discounts here are lesser than what Google promises to provide in the official Black Friday sale event.

Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour Battery - Chalk at $388 (17% discount on $449)

Currently, Amazon is the only third-party retailer that is providing a discount on the Pixel 6A.

Best Buy and Target were offering the Pixel 6A at $299 last week. As of now, the platforms appear to have removed the discounts. However, the deals may return in the days to come and the discounts may be even higher than before.

While the discomfort behind waiting for a sale is understandable, we suggest waiting until Google's Black Friday event on November 17 before buying the Pixel 6A. Missing the lowest price on the affordable Pixel 6 variant isn't worthwhile. In fact, the latest Pixel 7 phones will be sporting up to a $150 discount, making them a worthy grab too.

Poll : 0 votes