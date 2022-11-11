Looking for the best Black Friday deals involving the latest OnePlus 10 Pro? The highly anticipated yearly sales event is just around the corner and shopping enthusiasts are preparing to make the most of it. Popular retailers have already begun listing early deals for impatient customers, making it the perfect time to grab a beautiful Android flagship phone with one of the best mobile cameras.

The OnePlus 10 Pro was released in early 2022 as a slightly affordable flagship and gained massive attention due to its powerful specs and features. In an interesting move, OnePlus collaborated with Hasselblad, a leading camera manufacturer, for its 10 Pro. The popular consumer electronics brand is known for its high battery life and fast charging technology with their Android devices.

This article will list some exciting ongoing and upcoming Black Friday deals for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Here are some current and expected Black Friday offers on the OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the most sought-after Android devices this pre-holiday season, with major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Newegg offering the flagship device. While Amazon and Best Buy are selling the US version of the phone, Walmart and Newegg are offering the international version (China) at low prices.

Amazon

As of now, Amazon has listed the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant at a 21% discount. Unfortunately, the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant doesn't feature any current offers.

OnePlus 10 Pro | 5G Android Smartphone | 8GB+128GB | U.S. Unlocked | Triple Camera co-Developed with Hasselblad at $629 (list price: $799)

It should be noted that Amazon may list even more Black Friday offers on the 10 Pro in the days to come.

Best Buy

Like Amazon, Best Buy is presently offering discounts on the phone's US version. You can save $200 while purchasing the the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant. Currently, Best Buy doesn't offer the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant, potentially due to limited stocks.

OnePlus - 10 Pro 5G 8GB+128GB - Volcanic Black (U.S Unlocked) at $599 (list price: $799)

Note that Best Buy may list more lucrative Black Friday offers on the 10 Pro in the upcoming days.

Walmart

Fans can grab the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant from Walmart at a very affordable price. However, it will be the phone's Chinese version, which is why the listed price is lower than the actual U.S. price for the same variant. Walmart is offering a discount over the already-reduced international price, making this deal an extremely worthwhile one.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 256GB NE2210 Factory Unlocked 6.7 in 12GB RAM Phone Volcanic Black Chinese Version at $679 (list price: $827.99)

Like Amazon and Best Buy, Walmart may list more Black Friday offers on the 10 Pro in the upcoming days.

Newegg

Like Walmart, Newegg has listed an exciting discount on the international version of the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant.

OnePlus 10 Pro, 6.7" Fluid AMOLED Display, 256GB + 12GB RAM, 50MP Triple Camera Co-Developed with Hasselblad, GSM Factory Unlocked 5G Smartphone - International Version at $639 (list price: $729.99)

The company is reportedly gearing up to launch its next flagship device, possibly named the OnePlus 11 Pro, sometime in early 2023. This may cause some Android enthusiasts to consider waiting for the new device and stay in line with the latest trend. However, the current and upcoming deals on OnePlus 10 Pro are far too good to ignore and should be worth it for most users.

Poll : 0 votes