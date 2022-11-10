Black Friday deals: iPhone 14 and 14 Pro best prices and where to buy them

Black Friday is just a few weeks away and shopping enthusiasts, including Apple fans, are busy gearing up to take advantage of all the upcoming sales. Popular retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Back Market, and others have already listed early discounts on popular commodities.

The upcoming yearly sales event is undoubtedly the best time to grab all the premium items on your wishlist. Like all smartphone brands, Apple fans will also come across the lowest prices ever on the company's flagship devices during Black Friday 2022.

That said, the iPhone 14 series was launched fairly recently, and isn't an expected candidate for Black Friday 2022. While older device lines like the iPhone 13 and 12 series are available at intriguing discounts across retailers, iPhone 14-related offers are very scarce, as of writing this article.

Luckily, there are a few offers available on Apple's latest flagship smartphone series through certain platforms. To make it easier for readers, this article will highlight some of the current and expected deals on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro during Black Friday 2022.

Here are some of the best early Black Friday deals on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

The latest iPhones are laden with premium features, powerful camera updates, beautiful displays, and plenty more to consider. That said, iPhone 13 owners are better off skipping the upgrade. There isn't much of a difference between the iPhone 14 and its imminent predecessor, and the same applies to the iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Pro. However, the iPhone 14 or 14 Pro could be a worthwhile upgrade if you presently own an Apple device older than 2021 or an Android device.

Unfortunately, there are no direct discounts available on the iPhone 14 or 14 Pro, as of now. Amazon is yet to list the product line on their pages. But when they do, users will likely be greeted with exciting discounts. Best Buy and Walmart, on the other hand, are currently only offering carrier-based savings for the iPhone 14 series.

Best Buy

Interested readers can save a fair amount of money if they are willing to trade-in their old iPhone or Android devices through carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Here are the offers:

Save up to $700 on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with qualified activation and trade-in for new and existing T-Mobile users. Save up to $1000 on the iPhone 14 Series with the trade-in of an old or damaged phone and qualified activation for Verizon. Save up to $800 on the iPhone 14 Series with qualified activation and trade-in for AT&T.

It should be noted that all trade-in offers are fulfilled via the carrier. You can buy the product on Best Buy and avail monthly pay-back rates depending on your carrier or choose to pay the full retail price.

Best Buy also offers three additional Apple deals alongside every iPhone purchase:

Free Apple TV+ for three months Free Apple Music for up to four months Free Apple News+ for up to four months

Back Market

If refurbished products aren't an issue, you can check out the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro offers available on Back Market. You can avail decent discounts on retail prices, all while nurturing the battle against e-waste.

Due to its recent release, a refurbished iPhone 14 is a pretty good deal and may even be an intelligent choice. Back Market offers further discounts via trade-in, a one-year warranty for security, and even a 30-day return period (no-questions-asked policy). Here are some intriguing current offers available on the platform:

iPhone 14 128 GB at $750, $49 discount iPhone 14 256 GB at $850, $49 discount iPhone 14 Pro 256 GB at $1025, $74 discount iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB at $850, $79 discount

The actual date for Black Friday this year is November 25, making all the current discounts just a part of the early Black Friday campaigns. Sellers may offer even heavier discounts on eligible commodities in the days to come. As a result, prices related to the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro may fall in the upcoming days, as Black Friday nears. Therefore, it may be wiser for Apple fans to wait.

