Black Friday deals: Apple Watch Series 8 best prices and where to buy 

Apple Watch Series 8 was announced at the company's official event, "Far Out," back in September. The latest generation of smartwatches from the California-based tech giant comes with powerful features that are capable of tracking one's health like never before.

Black Friday is just a few weeks away from officially hitting stores, and many popular retailers have already started listing related deals on their platforms. For shopping enthusiasts, this might be the most budget-friendly time to grab their favorite gadgets, apparel, appliances, and more.

Premium Apple products and accessories are also expected to be available at exciting discounts owing to Black Friday period. If you are looking to grab the latest Watch Series 8, this article will shed light on the top offers available for the futuristic smart-watch range on various platforms.

Best deals available for Apple Watch Series 8 as of now

Apple Watch Series 8 comes in many designs, connectivity, and size variants, making it capable of reflecting every kind of personality and energy. These watches are not only designed to look beautiful and premium, but also to stand strong against accidental falls, dust, and water splashes.

Considering its recent launch, the Series 8 wasn't expected to feature offers anytime soon. However, Amazon is offering selective but intriguing discounts that make the latest smartwatch a must-grab this Black Friday. Here are some ongoing offers on Amazon that you need to know about.

Apple Watch Series 8 offers on Amazon

Users can now avail a 7% off on the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular model (45mm) featuring a Silver Aluminium Case. The price after discount is $489.

Looking to grab a Series 8 watch [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] with the Starlight Aluminium Case and Starlight Sport Band? Amazon has listed a 13% discount on this costlier variant, taking the effective price to $699 over the original rate of $799. The 41 mm variant comes with a discount of 7%.

You can also avail small discounts on combos, which includes a Series 8 watch and Apple Care. Users may also combine these offers with coupons and bank offers to avail a better deal.

Unfortunately, only a select number of connectivity and size variants are available at discounts on Amazon at the moment. Other variants may feature offers in the upcoming days.

Although Newegg has listed a couple of discounts on Watch Series 8, the offers aren't very impressive. You can grab discounts up to $3 on certain Series 8 variants via Newegg. Platforms like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart haven't yet added any discounts related to Series 8 watches.

That said, many of these platforms are offering deals on older generation Apple watches, including Series 7 and more. So, if you are willing to grab a Series 7 watch instead, hop onto Amazon or Best Buy to complete your wishlist.

Even though Amazon has listed discounts on the Series 8, these offers aren't tagged as Black Friday deals. One can consider these reduced rates as early offers instead. Amazon and other retailers may list bigger offers on Series 8 in the days to come.

