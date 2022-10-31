Cupertino, California-based Apple is known for producing premium feature-rich mobile devices, laptop computers, and accessories that can easily burn a hole in one's pockets. Hence, people usually keep a lookout for discounts to upgrade their iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks at better prices. One of the biggest yearly sales happens on and around November 25, also known as the Black Friday Sale, giving Apple fans an exciting chance to grab the latest devices at the lowest cost.

Apple released its newest line of iPhones in September 2022. The company also released new MacBook and iPad models this year, per the usual trend. While the latest devices have attracted massive attention and sales, most Apple products belonging to the older generation remain excellent choices for those looking for pocket-friendlier options. Moreover, there's not much difference between the latest devices and their immediate predecessors.

While the latest Apple devices and iPhones will most possibly remain excluded from the Black Friday discounts, one can expect exciting deals on the company's older but viable products and accessories. This article will highlight some of the expected iPhone and Apple deals in the upcoming Black Friday sale of 2022.

Here are some of the best expected Apple and iPhone deals during Black Friday in 2022

1) iPhone 13, 13 Mini

Price without discount: $599 (13 Mini, 128 GB), $699 (13, 128 GB)

The iPhone 13 series was launched by Apple in 2022 and introduced better battery life, camera updates, an improved A15 bionic chip, and more changes over the iPhone 12 series. Despite being an iterative launch, the iPhone 13 managed to win approval and attract plentiful sales in a bracket of one year.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series have already proven to be massive hits in the community. That said, its predecessor line remains an excellent option for those looking to grab a premium Apple device at affordable rates. The upcoming Black Friday sale is expected to include exciting discounts on the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, making them must-grab mobile devices.

2) MacBook Air (2020)

Price without discount: Starts from $999

Powered by the M1 chip, the 2020 MacBook Air remains one of the most popular choices among budget-restricted fans. Fortunately, the upcoming sales concerning Black Friday are anticipated to slash Macbook Air's price further, making it the perfect notebook for students and professionals to grab.

The MacBook Air features options in unified memory of up to 16GB, storage of up to 2TB, and pre-installed software. The maximum price can go over $2000, which is pretty expensive. Hence, the Black Friday sale is probably the best time to aim for this notebook.

3) MacBook Pro (2021)

Price without discount: Starts from $1999 for 14" and at $2499 for 16"

Looking to buy a premium and powerful laptop notebook? The MacBook Pro is probably the best option for all your computing needs. Built to make the heaviest tasks go smoothly, this notebook line comes with several customizations in the unified memory, storage, power, and nano-chip departments.

Being in the premium range, the MacBook Pro's prices aren't close to budget-friendly. However, the Black Friday sale could considerably lessen the rates, making it easier to grab. Make sure to keep an eye on sale-friendly retailers like Amazon.

4) iPad Air (2022)

Price without discount: Starts at $599

Launched in early 2022, the iPad Air is expected to feature discounted prices in the upcoming Black Friday sale. It's powered by Apple's M1 chip and features two storage options, good cameras, 5G connectivity, and more to consider.

The iPad Air also supports popular accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Alongside the iPad Air, the company and retailers may also offer discounts on compatible accessories. Apart from the products that were launched in 2022, retailers may also offer deals on the 9th-generation iPad and iPad Mini.

5) iPhone 12

Price without discount: $599 (64 GB)

The iPhone 12 series was launched back in 2020 amidst the pandemic. Despite the restrictions and consequent delivery delays, the company managed to sell adequate units to sustain the product line. The iPhone 12 series introduced 5G connectivity for the first time in the series and came with better build quality and design than its predecessors. In fact, Apple carried over its design to the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 12 may not feature the latest bionic chips and camera updates. However, it is definitely still a good option for those looking to grab a lower-priced product for minimal sacrifice. The Black Friday sale is expected to slash its price massively, which will make it a popular choice. However, if you are willing to expand your budget to another hundred dollars, we suggest grabbing the newer iPhone 13 instead, which will be available at almost the same rate.

