5 predictions for the best iPhone and other Apple product deals on Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022

iPhone models and other Apple products could secure some hefty discounts during the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022 on November 7. Walmart has already confirmed that the website-wide gala event will return bigger than ever. There will be great deals across various departments, but electronics will be the primary focus for both buyers and sellers.

Apple has released several products in recent weeks, so there is a lot of hype for discounts on older products during the sale. Recent releases are unlikely to receive discounts, but older products could be heavily discounted during the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022. This will include not only iPhones but other products from the company as well. Let's look at five major products that are expected to get a discount in the coming days.

Top 5 contenders from Apple (including iPhones) that could be on sale during the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022

5) iPhone SE

With the third generation of mini devices revealed recently, older ones will likely receive a discount during the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022. Over the years, the small-screened devices have offered an entry-level experience to users on a tight budget. Although the cost-cutting measures are apparent, with the smaller screen being the most obvious of the lot, the iPhone SE comes with some solid specifications underneath the hood.

Although there are fewer camera lenses, the SE offers the level of visual detail that the company is known for. Moreover, Apple has also worked hard to improve the performance of the single lens and match it to the output of superior devices. With the Bionic A15 under the hood, the iPhone SE 2nd generation could be a great bargain.

4) MacBook Air

A new generation of the MacBook Air is coming soon with an upgraded chipset, which means that there could potentially be a great deal on the M1 MacBook Air. There are different variants available at Walmart to pick from, and the versions with better hardware cost more. All the variants will likely be offered at a steep discount once the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022 goes live.

Despite being an older release, the M1 chip still offers a lot of stability and performance under most conditions. Recent MacBook Air models have great specs and are not limited to only being used for light work. Moreover, students can get bigger discounts if they use their university accounts when purchasing them.

3) iPad 9th gen

Apple recently announced and launched the 10th generation of the entry-level iPad. The release comes in the wake of the iPhone 14, and early impressions are quite positive. This has suddenly opened the door for consumers to get the 9th generation iPad at a bargain. When the specifications of both generations are compared, there are only a few differences. Although the 10th gen has some advantages, the performance gap between the two generations is rather small.

A discount during the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022 will make the 9th gen a great option. Although Apple hasn't made any announcements, discounts are highly likely. It remains to be seen how much buyers will be able to save on the product in the coming weeks.

2) Apple Watch Series 7

September was a big month for all those who love the Apple Watch. The tech giant announced three new devices, all at different price points. With Series 8 now being released worldwide, the previous Series 7 is a likely contender for a discount during the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022.

Like the iPad 9th gen, there's not much of a difference in specifications and hardware. Yes, the Series 8 has some cool features that will work very well in the iPhone ecosystem. However, the differences aren't necessarily worth the extra bucks. Getting the older version and saving money will certainly be the smarter thing to do.

1) iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is already enjoying heavy discounts in many parts of the world, and the United States could see a similar trend during the upcoming Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022. Interestingly, the gap between the 13th generation and the base variant of the 14th generation is extremely close. The base version still uses the A15 Bionic chip, and users won't lose out on any of the important features.

The iPhone 14 is unlikely to go on sale, since its release date is relatively recent. However, enthusiasts can easily get the 13th generation and enjoy years of service, as the hardware is on par with current industry standards.

Poll : 0 votes