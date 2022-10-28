5 best expected deals on gaming accessories at Walmart during Halloween 2022

Halloween is almost here to excite adventure lovers with spooky trends this year. Apart from costumes and decorations, people may stumble across popular e-commerce websites offering surprise discounts on commodities during the eerie season.

Gaming accessories are an inevitable part of the experience. Items like controllers, keyboards, chairs, and more are as necessary as the console or the PC.

Looking to grab those gaming accessories from your wishlist? Retailers like Walmart are expected to list popular items, including those related to video games, at exciting discounts until October 31. Although Walmart hasn't listed an official Halloween sale, the platform offers many deals that one may want to grab.

Here are some of the best gaming accessories that one can grab a deal on via Walmart this Halloween

1) Steelseries Arctis 7X+

Steelseries needs no introduction when it comes to the world of gaming audio. Designed for Xbox Series X/S but compatible with all major platforms, the Arctis 7X+ doesn't disappoint with its connectivity and performance. It features a 2.4 GHz wireless channel that supports ultra-low latency gaming via a USB-C dongle and offers a whopping 30-hour battery life.

The Arctis 7X+ is great for long gaming sessions as it's very comfortable. With Halloween around the corner, the headphones may see a drop in price from the usual tag of $169.99. We recommend grabbing this accessory for the best gaming audio experience henceforth.

2) Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller

The most reliable controller for Xbox and PC is expected to be available at a 'steal deal' via Walmart this Halloween. Now is the best time to grab the Xbox Wireless Controller if you want to stock up on controllers for multiplayer sessions or spare purposes.

The original Xbox controller, priced at $64.99, is compatible with the latest Microsoft consoles and PC. It features an impressive ergonomic design and has remappable buttons that one can customize. Users can also plug in a headset to enjoy seamless audio.

3) Sony Bravia XR 4K Smart TV

Looking to buy a Smart TV with 4K support suitable for gaming? Get the premium Sony Bravia XR, which is especially suited for PlayStation consoles. Powered by the powerful Cognitive Processor XR from Sony, the aforementioned TV promises to deliver the best picture quality in 4K HDR. It also supports Google TV, making it perfect for gamers who love entertainment.

The Bravia XR 4K is most suitable for console gaming. However, it offers exclusive features for the PS5 console along with 4K at 120fps and the lowest input lag. Priced at $1099, the TV is expected to be available at a better price via Walmart this Halloween.

4) Razer BlackWidow Wired Gaming Keyboard

Razer BlackWidow outshone all the gaming keyboards listed on Walmart in terms of features and price. The wired keyboard features green mechanical switches and chroma RGB lighting and comes with an easy cable management option.

Priced at $99.99, the attractive keyboard is expected to be available at a lesser tag this Halloween. If you are looking for a sturdy and responsive mid-range gaming keyboard, Razer BlackWidow may be the perfect choice for you.

5) Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

Looking to grab a discount on the racing wheel you've wanted for the longest time? The popular Logitech G29 Driving Force is expected to feature discounts during Halloween 2022. It is priced at $299, which retailers like Amazon and Walmart may slash in the next few days.

G29 Driving Force features dual-motor force feedback, stainless steel paddle shifters, and a hand-stitched leather wheel to replicate the true racing and driving experience. It also comes with adjustable floor pedals that let you drive like in real life. The racing wheel is compatible with PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

