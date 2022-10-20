Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday Sales are almost here as the month of October has nearly reached its end. The sales season will begin soon with Halloween and will last up until the New Year. Several popular electronics brands will provide heavy discounts on laptops, smartphones, gadgets, accessories, and home appliances.

Speaking of home appliances, here are some of the best 43-inch+ 4K smart TVs to buy during Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday Sales 2022.

5 4K Smart TVs with a refresh rate of 120Hz you can consider buying during Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday Sales 2022

1) Hisense U8H

Mini-LED ULED

4K @ 120Hz

4xHDMI 2.1 (1 eARC)

55", 65", 75"

2.1 channel speakers

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG

Google TV

Game Mode Pro

Filmmaker Mode

The Hisense U8H is a great budget-friendly 4K smart TV. Its Quantum dot color technology produces far more colors than a non-QLED TV, resulting in more vibrant pictures. This TV has up to 1500 nits of peak brightness and 336 local dimming zones, which makes watching HDR content a treat for the eyes.

Those looking for a good budget 4K TV should opt for the Hisense U8H during the upcoming Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday Sales 2022.

Starting from $698.00

2) TCL 6 Series

Mini-LED QLED

4K @ 120Hz

4xHDMI 2.1 (1 eARC)

55", 65", 75"

Dual speakers

Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Roku OS, Google TV

Game Studio Pro

AiPQ Engine

The TCL 6 Series is another budget-oriented 4K TV. It comes in two different variants, one with Google TV OS and another with Roku OS. This television is also based on QLED panel technology.

TCL's AiPQ Engine technology helps in achieving a brighter and clearer picture. The Game Studio Pro is an assortment of features that help in achieving a smoother and overall better gaming experience.

Starting from $699.99

3) Sony Bravia XR A90K

OLED

4K @ 120Hz

4xHDMI 2.1

48"

2.1 channel speakers

Cognitive Processor XR

Android TV

Dolby Vision4, IMAX Enhanced5, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode

HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision

Sony fans should check out the Bravia XR A90K 48" 4K TV during the Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday Sales 2022. Its Cognitive Processor XR ensures natural and realistic picture quality.

The Bravia XR television also comes with various exclusive features for the PS5 that enhance the overall gaming experience. With VRR and ALLM technology, it offers a low input lag of up to 8.5ms.

Priced at $1299.99

4) LG G2 OLED

Self-Lighting OLED

4K @ 120Hz

4xHDMI 2.1

55", 65", 77", 83", 97"

4.2 channel down-firing speakers

α9 Gen5 AI processor

webOS

G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium

Magic Remote

The α9 Gen5 AI processor in the LG G2 OLED TV runs advanced algorithms to provide the best picture quality. The LG G2 comes with a Director Mode. This television supports Wi-Fi 6, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode for high-quality game streaming performance.

LG fans looking for a great OLED TV that offers a better gaming experience should check this out during the Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday Sales 2022.

Starting from $1899.99

5) Samsung Neo QLED QN95B

QLED

4K @ 120Hz

4xHDMI 2.1 (1 eARC)

55", 65", 75", 85", 98"

4.2.2 channel speakers

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG

Tizen OS

FreeSync Premium Pro

Neural Quantum Processor

The Samsung Neo QLED QN95B has a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling that uses specialized networks to improve the picture scene-by-scene. The Quantum HDR 32X helps recreate a wide range of colors, and the OTS+ technology ensures vividly realistic 3D audio.

The Q-Symphony technology allows users to easily sync their Samsung Q series soundbars with the QN95B. Samsung fans looking for a premium 4K TV should check this one out during the Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday Sales 2022.

Starting from $1899.99

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

