5 best expected deals on gaming accessories on Target during Halloween 2022

With Halloween just around the corner, gaming fans will soon have the perfect window to grab some useful accessories they have always wished for. Major shopping outlets like Amazon and Target are expected to list exciting deals on popular items this week.

When it comes to video games, every fan is aware of the importance of accessories like headphones, controllers, and other items. In fact, getting a PlayStation 5 or building a PC may not be enough for the best gaming experience. This article features the five best deals on gaming accessories that are expected to show up on Target this Halloween.

Here are some of the best gaming accessories that one can grab a deal on via Target this Halloween

1) HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless (long-lasting battery life compatible with PC and consoles)

One of the most popular gaming headphones by HyperX is expected to go on sale during Halloween, allowing fans to grab the item, originally priced at $199, at an exciting discount.

Cloud Alpha Wireless features a substantial battery life of up to 300 hours, as claimed by the manufacturer. It is also comfortable to wear for long hours and sounds great while gaming. Besides its average microphone quality and compatibility restrictions, HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is pretty much flawless.

Those looking for better platform compatibility can opt for the Steelseries Arctis 7+ Wireless instead, which features comfort, versatility, and longeivity. However, it doesn't feature a battery life as large as the Cloud Alpha.

2) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma

A highly-customizable controller with multi-platform support, Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is expected to be available on Target's marketplaces at exciting discounts during Halloween. It's originally priced at $149.99.

While its plastic body may not appeal to some, Wolverine V2 Chroma features a very ergonomic design and balanced weight distribution that makes it great for long hours of gaming. The controller can be customized using Razer's in-house application, letting users utilize the power of four extra triggers and two remappable bumpers. It also comes with support for RGB lighting.

3) Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

Want to race through the fields, hills, streams, and the welcoming roads in Forza Horizon 5 and feel every bit of the rush? Consider getting a racing wheel, especially the top-rated Logitech G29 Driving Force, which is also expected to feature discounts during Halloween 2022. It's originally priced at $299 and may see a good discount later this month.

G29 Driving Force features dual-motor force feedback, stainless steel paddle shifters, and a hand stitched leather wheel to replicate the true experience of racing and driving. It also comes with adjustable floor pedals that lets you drive just like in real life.

4) Wasserstein Ultra Lightweight Elite Head Strap and Powerbank

If you love virtual reality and gaming, you should definitely get this head strap that lightens the load of your Oculus Quest 2 and boosts its battery. The Wasserstein Ultra is a top-rated support item that not only makes long gaming sessions on the Oculus Quest 2 bearable, but also improves the experience.

The aforementioned gadget reduces the pressure of the headset on the user's face and lets them extend their gaming sessions by up to six hours. Just attach it to your VR headset and you'll be good to go. One can also make good use of the console's strong but easily attachable velcro strips. Originally priced at $119.99, this useful accessory is expected to be available at an irresistible offer this Halloween.

5) Insten Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch

How about a travel case for your popular portable console? Insten offers a way for Nintendo Switch users to accommodate up to 29 games, the console, its joycon controllers, and other accessories in a single case. In addition to ensuring safety for your device, this case offers a travel-friendly mode of carrying your console from one place to another.

The carrying case is rather cheap even without discounts, but the upcoming Halloween sale is expected to slash its price even further. You can grab this useful accessory from Target's online and offline stores.

