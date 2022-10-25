How to get the best deals during Walmart's 2022 Black Friday Deals for Days event? Expected timeframe, tips, and more

Walmart's 2022 Black Friday Deals of the Day event will mark the start of the customary sales that have been taking place over the last couple of years. Once this year's festivities go live, buyers can access amazing discounts across multiple sections and get the biggest savings.

The sale has been a pivotal success since Walmart launched it, and fans have asked for its return. This year, the festivities will last for an entire month, and November could be excellent for all the buyers of different items. A website-wide discount on many products would never be a better time to make some purchases.

The commercial giant has already revealed critical information about Walmart's 2022 Black Friday Deals of the Day event. This includes the dates when buyers can get the best discounts. Moreover, there are some important tips all buyers should follow to maximize savings.

Buyers can save plenty of money on Walmart's 2022 Black Friday Deals of the Day event

The official announcement about this year's event came from Walmart earlier on October 19. The Black Friday Deals of the Day will begin on the first Monday of November, the seventh day of the month. Walmart's 2022 Black Friday Deals of the Day event will resume every Monday in November and go on for the next few days.

Given the month-long duration of the sales, the items will be available all throughout November. Walmart has also released the sale period, which will take place every week, and there are four phases for the month.

November 7-13: Event 1

November 14-20: Event 2

November 21-27: Event 3

November 28: Event 4

It remains to be seen which categories will be included under which event. All the discounts will be available on the event's official website and to all members. However, all Walmark+ members will enjoy greater discounts and longer sale durations.

While Walmart's 2022 Black Friday Deals of the Day event will have several categories, the company has emphasized electronics and toys as some of the focus areas. This is not unexpected given the time of year, as electronics are one of the biggest sellers in Black Friday sales worldwide.

While the sale will be open to all, using certain tricks will improve the shopper's experience. The usage of WhatsApp for orders will be enabled and will result in quicker checkouts and faster processing. Using the app is highly recommended to get those limited sales before the stocks run out.

Those subscribed to Walmart+ should complete their shopping process earlier than the standard sales. This will allow them to get more offers at Walmart's 2022 Black Friday Deals of the Day event. Moreover, shopping later comes with no special privileges, and if anything, a buyer could miss out on a potential deal.

While different items will be on sale, shopping for electronics will be the smartest thing. This is due to how costly the items tend to be in general and also due to the great discounts which will be available exclusively on the sale.

