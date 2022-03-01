How to get Minecraft on Oculus Quest 2 in 2022

Minecraft would make a wondrous world to live in. There is danger, but the game is whimsical and fun enough to be a worthwhile tradeoff. Unfortunately, technology has not advanced enough to allow that, but there are different ways to experience the game.

VR has allowed the possibility of a similar experience, and it's been a revolutionary change for gaming. Devices like the Oculus Quest 2 have made it possible to play all kinds of games in virtual reality, Minecraft included. Here's how to do it.

How to play Minecraft in VR using an Oculus Quest 2

Both editions of Java and Bedrock are available on Oculus Quest 2. It will simply be played on the computer but streamed to the device for the VR experience.

VR version of the game (Image via PlayStation Blog)

However, Java Edition makes it a little tricky to do so. Bedrock is optimized for VR, but Java isn't. It's still possible but much easier on Minecraft for Windows 10.

Players will first need to set up the Oculus Link on their device, and whichever version of Minecraft is installed beforehand. Here's how to set up VR on Windows 10 Edition.

Open the Oculus app on the computer with the game installed. On the left side of the screen, find and click the Settings link. Navigate to the "General" tab. Find the "Unknown Sources" setting and toggle it to on. This ensures all apps can run on Oculus even if they're unknown by the device.

Gamers can then safely play the game in VR. They can easily set up a shortcut to do this in the future with just a few clicks:

Right click the desktop and select to create a new shortcut. Enter the following: "minecraft://Mode/?OpenXR=true". Name the shortcut for ease of access.

Finally, here's how to actually open the game on Quest 2:

Open Oculus Link from the headset. Launch the newly created shortcut. Give it a few minutes to load before putting the headset back on. Enjoy the game in VR mode!

For Java Edition, it's a bit more challenging, but installing the Vivecraft mod can help. Steam and SteamVR are also necessary installations for this to work. Be sure to enable unknown sources the same way as for Bedrock. Here's how to run it:

Enable Oculus Link on the headset. Open SteamVR. Open up the Airlink Interface. Choose the monitor with the game on it. Launch Java Edition. Choose Vivecraft version. Press Play. Wait a few minutes for it to load.

The final step is to simply be safe and enjoy the game in virtual reality!

