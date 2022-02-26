How to download and use the Sildurs Vibrant Shaders for Minecraft

Shaders can make a big difference in a Minecraft world. Vanilla shaders and textures are universally recognized, but shader and texture packs can make the game look completely different.

There are all kinds of shaders and textures available. They can be used to make the game look like a different game, a movie or even real life. Others simply exist to make the game look cleaner or more precise.

Whatever players might be looking for, a shader is more than likely available. Sildurs Shaders are among the most popular and many players want to download and install them. Here's how.

Minecraft: How to download and install Sildurs Shaders

There are two different ways to install these shaders. One method uses the Optifine mod (more on how to download it here) and the other uses the Iris mod. Here's how each of them will work.

Sildurs shaders (Image via Sildurs)

The first step for both methods is to download the files from this website. After that, players can follow these steps:

Optifine mod

Open the game and select the appropriate profile. Download and run the optifine jar file in Java. Open the launcher and select the optifine profile that was just created. Launch the game. Navigate to Options, then video settings, then shaders and click on the "Shaders folders" button at the bottom. Download the correct shaderpacks and drag them into the newly opened window. Select the right shaderpack from the list in-game and play from there.

Iris mod

Download and run the Iris jar file in Java. In the installer, choose "Iris and Sodium," select the Minecraft version and make sure "Install as fabric mod" is not selected. Click install. Open the Minecraft launcher and select the newly created profile. If there isn't one, create one. Navigate to Options, then Video settings, then "Shader Packs" and click the "Open Shader Pack folder" option. Download the shaderpacks and drag them to the newly opened window. Select the shaderpack from the list in Minecraft and play.

After that, players can try out the game and see what their new shaders have done.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul