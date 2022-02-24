How to download QuestCraft mod for Minecraft VR

Minecraft VR has been around for a little while. Unfortunately for Java Edition players, it's a Bedrock Edition exclusive, though it remains one of the coolest ways to play the game.

Fortunately for those same Java users, most things are possible through mods. These aren't official or from Mojang, but they allow gamers to do many things that Bedrock players can't.

One such mod is the QuestCraft mod, which allows users to try out VR on their Minecraft Java Edition.

Downloading and using QuestCraft to try Minecraft in VR

QuestCraft is still in the beta stage of development. While gamers can take advantage and try it out now, it's far from the polished, finished product that will one day be available.

Virtual Reality is the next big step in the evolution of the game (Image via UploadVR)

This means that bugs, glitches, and other issues will undoubtedly be present from time to time. Java Edition is also considered the less optimized version of the game, so supporting VR technology might be difficult.

Gamers will need to have a Quest 2 for this to work. The hope is that by the time the Quest 3 officially releases, the game will be there in a more official capacity.

Players can visit this website for more instructions and the official QuestCraft files.

Download the APK file, which is about 56 megabytes. Sideload the APK from Sidequest on the device. Extract the new zip file from its location to the desktop for ease of access. Place the Android folder on the quest device, along with the Alarms folder. Open the PojavLauncher. Navigate to Settings and find Video and Renderers. Click "Renderers" and select the third option on the list. Select the profile. Press play. Craft in virtual reality!

Version 1.1.1 was released 19 hours ago at the time of writing, so it's about as up-to-date as possible. Minecraft gamers can check the official website linked above to see if newer versions become available or for updates to the existing version.

