5 best Minecraft servers for VR

Virtual reality, or VR for short, is growing rapidly. Every year, more and more gamers are getting familiar with virtual reality headsets and becoming more immersed within their favorite games.

As one of the biggest games ever, Minecraft is no stranger to the world of VR. Playing servers in VR mode is undoubtedly a uniquely cool multiplayer experience that few other games can offer. Those looking for the most fun servers that support VR can check out the list below.

Five superb Minecraft servers for playing in VR (virtual reality)

5) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.org

Purple Prison is one of the most popular VR Minecraft servers (Image via ForgeLabs/YouTube)

With thousands of players, Purple Prison is one of the most popular Minecraft servers. There are many things to do on this brilliant server, including mining, trading, and PvP.

Recently, this server was made fully compatible with all virtual reality headsets. The server anticheat has also been painstakingly optimized to ensure VR players are not falsely flagged.

In terms of popularity, Purple Prison is one of the most popular servers that fully support virtual reality Minecraft players. It's a solid choice for anyone looking to play the title in VR in a fun multiplayer environment.

4) VR Discord Minecraft Server

IP Address: minecraft.vrdiscord.com

The VR Discord has an official Minecraft server (Image via UpIsNotJump/YouTube)

Created by the owners of the famous "VR Discord" Discord server, the official "VR Discord" Minecraft server is an excellent choice for anyone playing Minecraft in VR mode.

On this server, there is vanilla PvE Minecraft survival and even PvP should players choose to enable it. Virtual reality experts have carefully developed everything on this server to give the best experience on a VR headset, especially for Vivecraft users.

3) Peaceful Vanilla Club

IP Address: mc.peacefulvanilla.club

Peaceful Vanilla Club is a great choice (Image via Minecraft)

With both Java and Bedrock versions supported, the Peaceful Vanilla Club server is one of the best servers to enjoy virtual reality within this title.

In terms of gameplay, this server is mostly a vanilla Minecraft server at heart. There are a few quality of life enhancements, but nothing that changes the vanilla feeling of the game.

As of recently, this server was made fully compatible with VR mode. This means players can enjoy the server through a headset of their choosing, without any expected issues.

2) Nornia

IP Address: nornia.net

Nornia was made especially for VR (Image via Minecraft)

Nornia describes itself as "A Minecraft server focused on Virtual Reality". It was launched in 2017 and has aged like a fine wine throughout the years.

The project was specifically built to offer Vivecraft VR users the best Minecraft multiplayer virtual reality experience possible. There are no over-the-top plugins or gameplay elements on this server, just classic survival in an SMP style.

For anyone looking for a laid-back Minecraft VR experience in a relaxed vanilla setting, Nornia is one of the best options to check out.

1) Pixel Gaming

IP Address: play.pixelgaming.co

Fans of modded Minecraft will love this server (Image via ForgeLabs/YouTube)

Last but certainly not least is Pixel Gaming, a Minecraft server network with various game modes to enjoy. Unlike any other option on this list, this server has both modded and vanilla game modes on offer.

This server is undoubtedly one of the best choices in terms of VR. There aren't many modded servers that fully support as many fun modded game modes in VR like Pixel Gaming does.

Regarding these modded game modes, the following modpacks are available on this server and are fully compatible with virtual reality users:

Divine Journey 2

Enigmatica 2: Expert Skyblock

Equivalent Skies

FTB Stoneblock 2

Infinity Evolved Reloaded

Modern Skyblock 3 Departed

Ocean Outlast

Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer