5 best expected deals on gaming accessories on Amazon during Halloween 2022

Halloween is almost here and people are looking forward to celebrating the spookiest trends of 2022. Apart from costumes, decorations, food items, and other necessities to host creepy theme parties, one can also expect to come across some exciting deals on popular gaming items.

Accessories like headphones and controllers are must-haves for the best video gaming experience. However, some premium gaming accessories can burn a hole in one's pocket. Luckily, retailers such as Amazon list exciting offers on popular products during Halloween. This article looks at five expected deals on popular gaming accessories that fans can look out for this week.

Here are some exciting Halloween deals on popular gaming accessories that Amazon may feature in the next few days

1) Steelseries Arctis 7+

Popular gaming accessories brand Steelseries has undoubtedly manufactured some of the best sounding headphones. The Arctis 7+ is widely considered to be the brand's best creation so far. Priced at $169.99, it is a fairly expensive accessory that one can grab at considerable discounts from Amazon.

The Steelseries Arctis 7+ offers 2.4Ghz lossless wireless audio, letting players experience premium low-latency gaming. It's pretty comfortable for long gaming sessions, while providing an immersive audio experience on PC and PS5. That said, these headphones are compatible with all major platforms, including Xbox, mobile phones, and Nintendo Switch.

2) Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Keyboard

Mechanical keyboards are an inevitable part of a premium video gaming experience. Corsair's K95 Platinum XT perfectly fits into the brackets of 'pricey' and 'feature-rich'. Priced at $199, this keyboard isn't exactly a common choice among gamers. However, one can expect to run into an exciting deal on this premium accessory on Amazon this Halloween.

The K95 Platinum XT features dedicated per-key RGB backlighting and a 19-zone LightEdge that is highly customizable. Apart from its vibrant looks, the keyboard offers low noise operation, six programmable macro keys, ultra-fast actuation and durability, and a comfortable palm rest as well.

3) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is a highly-customizable, premium-priced controller with support for multiple platforms. Priced at $149, the visually-appealing accessory is expected to be available on Amazon at exciting discounts during Halloween.

Wolverine V2 Chroma features a very ergonomic design and balanced weight distribution that makes it great for long gaming sessions. However, its plastic body may not appeal to some. The controller's functionalities can be customized using Razer's in-house application, letting gamers utilize the power of four extra triggers and two remappable bumpers.

4) Elgato Stream Deck

Elgato needs no introduction when it comes to streaming content on popular platforms like Twitch and YouTube. The device, priced at $149.99, is expected to go on sale this Halloween, letting creators and streamers upgrade or buy a brand new live content creation controller at exciting discounts.

Compatible with Windows and macOS, the Elgato Stream Deck offers easy control over your favorite tools and platforms, fifteen customizable LCD keys, and the ability to deploy multiple actions at once. The device also provides smart profiles and powerful integrations that make streaming content and interaction easier.

5) BenQ Mobiuz EX2710S 27 Inch

Looking to upgrade your gaming monitor or buy a new one? Popular peripheral brand BenQ offers some of the most incredible and feature-rich displays for gamers. With Halloween around the corner, Amazon is expected to list BenQ Mobiuz EX2710S at an exciting price.

The BenQ Mobiuz EX2710S features a 1080p IPS display with a refresh rate support of up to 165Hz and a negligible input latency of 1ms. It has multiple image optimization options, offers adequate convenience and control through settings, and features two 2.5W built-in speakers. If you are looking for a 4K monitor, worry not as BenQ Mobiuz has a resolution variant for you.

