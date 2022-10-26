5 best Halloween decoration ideas in Minecraft (2022)

Halloween is almost upon us, and Minecraft is one of the best games to play and elevate the spooky experience during this time.

The sandbox game has quite a few scary features, with hostile mobs lurking in the dark, mysterious music and sounds, and the players being utterly alone in the vast world. Players can make their in-game world even scarier by decorating it in a certain way.

Minecrafters have a host of blocks and items at their disposal. Creepy mob heads, scary sculk blocks, and traditional jack-o'-lanterns can all be used to create unique designs fit for Halloween.

Read on to find our list of the five best in-game Halloween decorations Minecraft players can use this fall.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. There are many other Halloween decorations worth checking out.

5 Halloween decorations in Minecraft for the 2022 season

1) Floating Jack-o'-Lanterns

Traditional Jack-o'-Lanterns can be cleverly placed in Minecraft to make it look like they're floating (Image via Mojang)

The jack-o'-lantern is one of the most iconic Halloween decorations. People have been carving pumpkins and placing a light inside them to decorate their houses for years.

Players can do the same in Minecraft by using shears on a pumpkin block and combining it with a torch. Additionally, players can place them on a few blocks before breaking them to allow the jack-o'-lanterns to float in mid-air. This is a brilliant way to decorate the surroundings of a base.

2) Spooky Banners

Scary banners designs can be created in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Banners are decorative non-mob entities crafted with six wool blocks and one stick; however, they usually have solid colors. The loom block allows players to design their very own banners.

Players can use this mechanic to create some haunting banners for their base during the Halloween season. They can also create banner patterns like the Wither Skeleton Skull or a Creeper since they will make the block look scary.

3) Hostile mob heads

Different mob heads can be placed to further increase the spookiness of a base (Image via Mojang)

While most players are familiar with regular hostile mobs in Minecraft, not everyone will know about mob heads. They can obtain Zombie, Skeleton, Creeper, Wither Skeleton, and Ender Dragon heads in the game's vanilla version.

Players can decorate their base with these mob heads during the Halloween season. Another great way to showcase them is by placing them on a sculk shrieker with spooky animation. These mob heads can also be used as regular decorations since they are rare treasures to obtain in the game.

4) Sculk infestation

Sculk blocks can be randomly placed to make the place spookier (Image via Mojang)

Sculk blocks are some of the most dangerous blocks that Mojang added with the Minecraft 1.19 update. They generate in the Deep Dark biome and are capable of spawning the terrifying Warden. Sculk sensors are sensitive to any sound and can trigger the sculk shrieker.

Players with enough sculk blocks can randomly place them in a base or area to create an exposed Deep Dark. Sculk sensors and shriekers will go off when players walk past the area. They can also prank other players if they're on a multiplayer server.

5) Warden Statue

Beautiful Warden statue made by a Redditor (Image via Reddit/u/dancsa222)

The Warden is arguably the scariest hostile mob in the game. It is a blind mob that appears when miners make too much noise in the Deep Dark biome. Even experienced players with all the powerful weapons and armor will think twice before facing the beast. Hence, gamers can create a Warden statue in their worlds during Halloween.

This is a fun activity to do during the spooky festival to pay tribute to the scariest mob ever released in the sandbox game.

