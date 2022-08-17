How to stop angry Warden in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Warden is one of the most dangerous mobs in the Minecraft 1.19 update. When Mojang announced it in 2020, it took the gaming community by storm. The sheer power of the mob was showcased in a live event that left everyone in awe.

These mobs will emerge in the new Deep Dark Biome if players trigger sculk shriekers. The Warden will get angry at users if they make too much noise.

However, there are some clever ways to prevent this scary mob from getting angry or stop them if they are upset. However, users need to be extremely quick and skillful to stop the terrifying beast.

Stopping angry Warden in Minecraft 1.19 update in possible

Using water or lava

The Warden in the Minecraft 1.19 update can be stopped using both water and lava flowing in opposite directions (Image via Mojang)

When gamers accidentally spawn a Warden, they must try to be as quiet as possible so that the beast does not get angry at them. However, things can go sideways, and this mob can roar at them, indicating that its anger level is high enough.

At this point, the mob will start running toward players even if they don't make any sound.

The only option left is to run. Almost nothing can stop these beasts except the two liquids in the game: water and lava. If these liquids are strategically placed in front of an angry Warden during the chase, the beast will get stuck in a place and will not be able to run towards users.

Hence, bringing a water or lava bucket is very important while dealing with the Warden. After pouring the liquid, gamers can quickly but carefully run away from the beast so that it does not attack or chase them.

Individuals must be at least 20 blocks away from the beast to prevent the sonic boom ranged attack from reaching them.

Run on wool path with two block-high frames

A wool path can be built with two block-high frames to stop an angry Warden in the Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

This is a strategy players must apply beforehand. Whenever traveling through the Deep Dark Biome, they must always create a wool path on which they can easily run and jump without triggering the sculk shriekers and sensors.

Also, users should create a two-block high frame around the path at regular intervals. This frame will prevent Wardens from chasing them when they're scaping the beast.

Since these mobs are taller than two blocks, they will be unable to go further on the wool path. Additionally, gamers can quickly run on the path without angering the mob further and triggering any other sculk block.

Eventually, the Warden's anger bar will go down, and it will return to search mode or despawn completely. Hence, a wool path is the best way to stop and outrun the beast.

