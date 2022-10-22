7 best villager trades in Minecraft (2022)

Villagers in Minecraft are mobs that can trade several types of items with players. They have different professions that mainly affect their appearances and the items they trade. These entities connect themselves to a specific type of block to acquire a job. Once they become a professional, they can be interacted with for trading.

Players usually mine blocks, kill mobs or loot chests to obtain items in the sandbox title. However, trading is a more civil way of acquiring them as gamers simply have to give villagers an item in exchange for another. Although there are a lot of trades from different villagers in the game, here are some of the best ones.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 7 Minecraft villager trades that players should go for in 2022, ranked

7) Farmer - Wheat

Farmers can give emeralds for wheat in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A farmer is a type of villagers that usually works in the farms and grows different kinds of crops with the help of a composter, their jobsite block. They can also trade various kinds of food items and give emeralds for some raw materials.

One of the best trades is when players give wheat to farmers for emerald. Whenever explorers reach a village, they will most likely find heaps of hay bales. They can simply be mined, converted into wheat, and sold to the farmer of the same village.

6) Cartographer - Woodland Mansion explorer map

Explorer map is the only way to find a Woodland Mansion easily in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/mario12323)

A cartographer is a type of villager that deals with all kinds of map-related items. Hence, after they reach a certain professional level, they trade explorer maps for both Ocean Monuments and Woodland Mansions.

Since Woodland Mansions are much rarer than any other structures, the explorer map for it is considered to be one of the best trades.

5) Cleric - Rotten Flesh

Players will have loads of rotten flesh after fighting zombies in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A Cleric is a villager who can trade all kinds of potion-related items with players.

When gamers find them for the first time, the Clerics will be willing to take some rotten flesh for one emerald. Even though this might not look like the best trade, it can be extremely beneficial for new players or those who have a working mob farm. Entire stacks of rotten flesh can be given to a Cleric in order to receive several emeralds.

4) Fletcher - Sticks

Sticks are extremely easy to craft, hence they are best items to trade in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players first find Fletchers, they will take some sticks for one emerald. This is another great trade for new players as sticks can easily be crafted by combining two wood planks.

The only downside is that this option can become unavailable if they make the trade too many times.

3) Armorer - Enchanted diamond armor parts

Enchanted diamond tools can be obtained without any mining or enchanting in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to higher-level trades, players will greatly benefit from Armorers. As they continue trading, these professionals will level up and offer stronger armor parts. At the Expert level, they will start trading enchanted diamond armor gear.

These trades are as good as finding diamonds since players usually craft tools from them.

2) Toolsmith - Enchanted diamond tools

Enchanted diamond tools can be obtained without mining or enchanting in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A toolsmith is a type of villager that can trade all kinds of items related to tools. When players trade with them, they will gradually increase their levels and trade enchanted diamond tools.

Diamond tools start at the master level, and players can trade some emeralds to get them. Though such tools can be quite expensive, the trade prices can be reduced in many ways.

1) Librarian - Enchanted books

Nearly all enchanted books can be obtained from Librarians in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A librarian is arguably the best villager in the entire game. These professionals mainly trade enchanted books, along with other random items like lanterns, glass blocks, name tags, and more.

Experienced players usually prefer a librarian to give them the exact enchantment. They can even set up an entire room for the villager, with all of them offering different types of enchantments in the form of books.

