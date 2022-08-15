How to get diamond gear by trading in Minecraft 1.19 update

Diamond armor is very important in Minecraft. Despite the introduction of Netherite as the superior level, diamonds are still the most important. For starters, Netherite is nearly impossible to find. Secondly, Netherite can only be upgraded from diamond and not crafted from scratch like iron, gold, or diamond. For this reason, diamonds are still really important.

However, they're still not that easy to find. They can be found in different loot chests, caves, and other places, but they're still hard to come by and stack up.

Fortunately, there is a way to bypass the mining part. Yes, diamonds can be found in chests in villages, bastion remnants, and elsewhere. However, even the crafting part can be avoided by outright trading for the armor item. Here's how to do just that in Minecraft 1.19.

Minecraft trading: How to get enchanted diamond armor

Villagers have quite a few different trades available based on their job. Clerics can trade Ender pearls. Fishermen can trade fishing rods. Leatherworkers can trade dyed leather armor.

The only villagers that can trade armor are armorers. However, the first step to trading for diamond armor is to find such villagers.

They become armorers when they pick up a nearby unobtained blast furnace. Once that happens, players will need to get these villagers to level four at a minimum before they can get the diamond armor.

Blast furnaces make armorers (Image via Jira Minecraft)

Here's what crafters can trade to villagers for emeralds and XP to level up their trades:

Level 1

Coal

Level 2

Iron Ingot

Level 3

Lava Bucket

Diamond

Here's what gamers can purchase from armorers for emeralds to level them up:

Level 1

Iron piece of each armor (helmet, leggings, boots, chestplate)

Level 2

Bell

Chainmail leggings

Chainmail boots

Level 3

Chainmail helmet

Chainmail chestplate

Shield

Upon reaching Level Four, or Expert, an enchanted pair of diamond leggings (costing 19-33 emeralds) and an enchanted pair of diamond boots (costing 13-27) will become available. The enchantments will be random.

At Level Five, or Master, the villager can give gamers an enchanted chestplate (21-35 emeralds) and an enchanted helmet (13-27 emeralds).

Some trades do vary from Bedrock Edition to Java Edition, but this is not the case with armorer trades.

It will take a while to get these armorers up to Levels Four and Five. There are ways to go about it, though. Certain trades give more level to the villagers. For example, an iron ingot trade rewards with 10 XP. A coal trade gives just two.

Lava buckets and diamonds give 20 each. Additionally, it's best to maximize the trades. Doing raids at the village will give players a discount, meaning that their coal totals will result in more trades and more XP given to the villager.

However, villagers can and will run out of trades. To reset them, villagers and Minecraft players should sleep through the night. Most of the time, the trades will be available again in the morning for a maximum XP increase.

