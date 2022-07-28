5 best places to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.19

Diamonds are one of the most craved items in Minecraft 1.19. Even though the game has been out for over 11 years, players still crazy want to gather as many diamonds as possible. The quest for these precious items in the game is so well known that it is often mentioned in other gaming communities as well.

Since diamonds are so valuable to players, finding them in the game is not easy. Once players enter a world, the first major milestone is to get diamonds. Diamonds can be used to craft the second-most strongest set of gear in the game. Though players usually use one particular method, there are several ways to find these rare items.

From mining locations to biomes with diamond-rich chests, here are the five best places to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.19

5) Bastion Remnants treasure chest

Bastion Remnant Treasure Room variant (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Bastion Remnants is a structure that is generated in the Nether realm and is filled with Piglins and Piglin Brutes. There are several variants of the structure, one of which is named 'Treasure room.' This particular structure is a cuboid with a lava pond, magma cube spawners, and loads of Piglins inside. At the center of the entire structure is a treasure chest that has a 15.8% chance of generating anywhere from two to six diamonds.

4) Nether Fortress chests

Nether fortress (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The Nether Fortress is another dangerous structure that generates in the Nether realm. The entire structure is made up of long passages and bridges, generating a few chests at each turn. These chests have a 19% chance of generating one to three diamonds inside them.

Luckily, the structure does not have irregular terrain like Bastion Remnants. However, fighting Wither Skeletons is harder than Piglins. Players might also find diamond horse armor and other enchanted diamond gear in these chests.

3) End City chests

End city chests also generate these precious items (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

End Cities were the best structures to find diamonds for the longest time. These are rare structures that generate in the End realm. Players can only visit these structures once they defeat the Ender Dragon.

End Cities will house non-moving hostile mobs called shulkers. If players get past all the shulkers, they will find chests on several floors with diamonds and diamond gear. End City chests have a 21.2% chance of generating diamonds.

2) Buried treasure chests

Diamonds found in a buried treasure chest (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Players who loot a shipwreck might come across a buried treasure map. This map will take players to a normal location where a treasure chest will be hidden a few blocks below the surface. This chest will most probably generate diamonds since it has a 59.9% chance of generating the precious item in it.

Players can simply head to the red cross seen on the buried treasure map and line themselves up with the cross with their pointer facing north. Once lined up, players can dig down and find the chest. Along with diamonds, players will also find iron, emeralds, water-breathing potions, etc.

1) At Y level -58

Mining at Y level -58 is the best (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Even though all the above structures can generate diamonds in chests, the best way to find them is by normal mining. Mining for diamonds has changed slightly over the past few updates.

After the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update, players can now find the most number of diamonds at Y level -58. This is near the bedrock layer and will generate diamond deepslate ores.

