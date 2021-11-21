What can you get by bartering in Minecraft?

In June 2020, the Minecraft 1.16 update was released, and along with it, a new bartering feature was introduced. Bartering is quite similar to trading, and involves players trading gold ingots for random items with piglins.

To barter with a piglin, players need to drop gold ingots next to it or give the ingot by right-clicking on it. The piglin will then inspect it and then drop an item. There are a lot of different items that can be obtained by bartering.

Items that can be obtained through bartering in Minecraft

Some may consider bartering a better feature than trading because of the rare and useful items it may provide.

Here's a list of every item that a piglin can give and the probability of it doing so:

1 Enchanted book with a random level of Soul Speed: ~1.09%.

Soul Speed enchanted iron boots: ~1.74%.

8-16 Gravel or Blackstone: ~8.71%.

3-9 String: ~4.36%.

10-36 Iron nugget: ~2.18%.

1 Obsidian: ~8.71%.

1-3 Crying obsidian: ~8.71%.

1 Fire charge: ~8.71%.

1 Splash potion of Fire Resistance: ~1.74%.

1 Potion of Fire Resistance: ~1.74%.

1 Water bucket: ~2.18%.

2-4 Ender pearl: ~2.18%.

5-12 Nether Quartz: -4.36%.

2-4 Leather: ~8.17%.

6-12 Spectral arrow (Java Edition only)/Arrow (Bedrock Edition only): ~8.17%.

2-8 Soul Sand: ~8.17%.

2-8 Nether brick: ~8.17%.

The probability of the items being dropped by a piglin is the same in both Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft.

How speedrunners can benefit from bartering

A piglin can give ender pearls in exchange of gold ingots (Image via Minecraft)

Speedrunning Minecraft is the act of completing the game as quickly as possible by defeating the Ender Dragon. However, to get the dragon, they need to activate the end portal, which requires the Eyes of Ender.

By bartering with piglins, players have a chance of quickly acquiring a lot of Ender Pearls, using which they can craft the required Eyes of Ender.

They will need a lot of gold ingots, and the easiest source of it while speedrunning are the gold blocks that generate in bastions. Speedrunners should have good knowledge of the bastion's structure so that they can collect the gold as quickly as possible.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee