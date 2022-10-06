How to get and use Just Mob Heads mod for Minecraft Java Edition

In Minecraft, players can get special items called mob heads. These are small blocks shaped like the heads of certain mobs. Unfortunately, only Zombie, Creeper, Skeleton, Wither Skeleton, and Ender Dragon heads can be obtained in the vanilla version of the game.

Luckily, Minecraft Java Edition can be heavily modded to add all kinds of third-party features. One of these mods features the heads of almost all the mobs available in the game. If players want to decorate their houses with unique mob heads that are not available in the vanilla Java Edition, the Just Mob Heads mod is the way to go.

Steps to install and use Just Mob Heads mod in Minecraft Java Edition

1) Downloading and installing necessary files

Both the mods must be installed from Forge app to work in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

You will first need to install the Forge app. This will help to automatically install the Forge API, which supports all mods. The app can be downloaded by simply searching for 'Minecraft CurseForge app' and clicking on the first link.

Once installed, create a directory for Minecraft and make a new profile to install the latest game and Forge API version.

Next, you need to find and download the 'Just Mob Heads' mod from the app. Head to the modded game version and click on 'Add more content.' Here, search for the mod by its name. Luckily, the modding team is quite active and has updated the mod for the 1.19 update.

Before running the game and testing the mod, you must first install another mod called Collective, which is made by the same modder. This is done to run the rest of their mods properly in the game.

Remember to install the Forge version of both the mods since they are also available for Fabric API, which will be incompatible.

2) Open the game and use the mod

A Spider head dropped after it was killed normally (Image via Mojang)

Once all the mods are installed and ready, you can press play and open a new game launcher that will handle all the modded game versions installed via Forge app. Simply select the latest version and open the game.

You can check whether the mod has been installed or not by going to the 'Mods' tab from the main menu. Later, you can enter any world and try to obtain heads of different mobs by killing them normally.

Though this makes it much easier than collecting mob heads in the vanilla version, there is not a 100% chance that a mob will always drop its head.

3) Configuring the mod settings

Chances of Minecraft mob heads getting dropped can be configured (Image via Sportskeeda)

This mod is slightly different since you can edit how it works on a surface level with the help of an editable configuration file. This file will be present inside the 'C:\Users\{Computer's Name}\curseforge\minecraft\Instances\{game version name}\config.'

This is where you will find a text file called 'headchances,' where the percentage of chance can be changed for any mob. If you want a mob to always drop its head upon death, simply change the value to 100.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far