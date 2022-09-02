10 best Minecraft 1.19 mods for Java Edition in 2022

Minecraft: Java Edition may be considered one of the most mod-friendly games ever conceived. As a result, there is virtually an endless collection of mods available for players regardless of what they might be searching for.

Minecraft gamers may not always know which Java Edition mods to use. Fortunately, many of the most popular ones are also among the best, and players can download them to improve their gameplay experience. These mods offer additional content, quality-of-life tweaks, and even entire new areas to explore.

Below, Minecraft players can find a list of some of the coolest Java 1.19-compatible mods to enjoy in 2022.

Awesome Minecraft mods to improve gameplay in Java Edition 1.19

10) Building Gadgets

A player places a row of blocks using Building Gadgets (Image via Direwolf20/9Minecraft)

When it comes to quickly building structures in Minecraft or making designs that are large or complex, players tend to have their work cut out for them. Since they can only place one block at a time, it may get tedious and time-consuming to construct certain building projects.

Building Gadgets is a wonderful mod that allows players to manipulate, place, edit, and remove large numbers of blocks at once with a few clicks. This makes the building process for them much easier, and they should be able to complete even large-scale projects in much less time.

9) Cosmetic Armor Reworked

A player equips a new appearance using Cosmetic Armor Reworked (Image via LainMI/Minecraft Mods)

Armor is incredibly useful in Minecraft and keeps players safe. But in the vanilla game, players can find themselves stuck in one even if they don't like the way it looks. Fortunately, Cosmetic Armor Reworked addresses this with a quick and easy UI (user interface) fix.

The mod adds cosmetic armor slots to a gamer's inventory, where they can wear certain armor pieces over their current armor set while still retaining the latter set's defensive bonuses and enchantments. Gamers can also use the mod to hide parts of their armor if they'd like bits of their player skin to show.

8) Aquaculture 2

A custom fishing line and bobber in Aquaculture 2 (Image via Shadowclaimer/CurseForge)

In case players ever wished fishing was a little more robust in Minecraft, Aquaculture 2 is a mod that exists to satisfy that exact desire. The mod adds over a dozen new fish types that can be found in various different biomes and allows gamers to customize their fishing rod and bobber using the new tacklebox.

Players can use the mod to make fishing rods of higher durability and quality, and they may also be able to acquire a new material known as Neptunium, which can be used to craft tools, weapons, and armor.

7) MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

While it's possible for Minecraft players to create furniture with the game's existing blocks, this method can leave something to be desired. Luckily, MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod has long been one of the best ways to add several different types of furniture to Minecraft. This single mod includes over 80 different pieces of furniture, many of which are fully functional as opposed to simply decorative. That includes grills, mailboxes, drawers, cabinets, and much, much more.

6) Biomes O' Plenty

A lavender field biome in Biomes O' Plenty (Image via Forstride/CurseForge)

Mojang consistently adds biomes to Minecraft, but sometimes, players need a little more diversity in their worlds. Biomes O' Plenty is one of the finest Minecraft mods for making an in-game world feel much more vibrant and alive. This entry also tons of new biomes to the Overworld as well as the Nether, complete with their own forms of life such as new plants, flowers, and trees. This plant life is fully-functional, and players can use it in building and decorations as they would with the vanilla flora.

5) Waystones

Player-made waystones afforded by the Waystones mod (Image via BlaytheNinth/CurseForge)

Traveling through a Minecraft world can be time-consuming due to its size. While things like horses or Elytra make the process easier, what would really be helpful is a fast travel network. This is exactly what Waystones provides to Minecraft players, allowing them to use buildable waystones, scrolls of recall, and a teleportation gem to travel quickly between important areas.

With Waystones, players can save a ton of time when adventuring and returning to their bases and other locations of note.

4) Enchantment Descriptions

An enchanted book providing a description thanks to the mod (Image via Darkhaxdev/CurseForge)

While this mod may not be helpful for Minecraft veterans, Enchantment Descriptions can be a great tool for beginners and intermediate-level players as well. This entry makes a very simple UI addition that provides a description of every in-game enchantment when players hover the cursor over an item.

This mod is very helpful for remembering what enchantments do as well as which ones work well together. Veterans who may have memorized the enchantments may skip this mod, but it's an incredibly helpful asset for others.

3) Nature's Compass

A player searches for a biome with Nature's Compass (Image via Chaosyr/CurseForge)

Sometimes, Minecraft players need to find a specific biome for their crafting needs. Simply searching with one's eyes can be tedious and may not yield the desired results. Thankfully, by using Nature's Compass, gamers can find the nearest biome of their choosing and have the compass point it out directly. The tool is also capable of providing players with coordinates to the biome, making this an excellent exploration mod.

2) JourneyMap

JourneyMap will ensure players never get lost again (Image via Tlauncher.org)

Minecraft's maps can help players get their bearings, but those are somewhat limited in their capabilities. Fortunately, the use of JourneyMap can ensure gamers never get lost again and have all the terrain-related information they could possibly need.

This mod provides players with a minimap that updates in real-time and can be viewed on the player's preferred web browser. Even better, gamers can mark points of interest on the map in order to make sure they're headed in the right direction and can get back home with very little hassle.

1) Just Enough Items

Recipes being completed in Just Enough Items (Image via mezz/CurseForge)

Crafting is a huge part of the game, but it can be a pain sorting through the inventory to find the right materials. This is what makes Just Enough Items so great, as it adds a UI element that allows people to pick materials and items from a menu while they're crafting. Even better, the mod provides a search function, so players don't have to flip through pages of blocks and items to find what they need.

Overall, Just Enough Items is flat-out one of the best quality-of-life improvements players can download and install in version 1.19.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh