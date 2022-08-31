5 best mods to enhance Minecraft experience in 2022

Minecraft receives major updates a couple of times a year, which is a big reason why it's among the most-purchased games of all time, even after 13 years. However, despite the plethora of changes the title has seen during this period, it's still roughly the same experience, which involves mining, crafting, and building.

Mods have the potential to completely transform the game and can also offer more subtle changes. Sometimes, a good mod will only alter the lighting or retexture a few blocks. Such modifications are often used to enhance Minecraft. With that in mind, here are a few excellent examples of mods that can better the gameplay.

Minecraft mods that will totally improve gameplay

5) Advanced XRay Mod (Forge Edition)

Advanced XRay Mod (Image via 9Minecraft)

XRay mods are some of the most useful in the game, but they don't change all that much in terms of the content Minecraft offers. They add a feature that allows players to see through walls and floors, making it easier to find things underground. Though this is a small change, it goes a long way in enhancing the overall experience.

The Advanced XRay Mod is one of the most used mods in general, which is why it's considered an excellent choice for players. Gamers can use it to see almost anything they want at a time — as can be seen in the photo — which just makes the gaming experience that much better.

4) MrCrayFish's Furniture Mod

MrCrayFish's Furniture Mod is one of the more dramatic mods on this list. It can be used to turn blocks into something else entirely, and this drastically improves the experience Minecraft offers, especially for builders.

MrCrayFish's Furniture is quite customizable, so crafters can make it to whatever they want. The mod can totally change the game or offer a slight alteration, which is what makes this such an excellent mod for Minecraft.

3) OptiFine

OptiFine mod improves graphics, among other things (Image via Mojang).

If there was ever a mod mostly focused on enhancing the existing game, it's OptiFine. This option only changes the aesthetics in Minecraft. It's used to improve the graphics, frames per second, and the overall quality of the title. The mod works with fine lower-end systems as well.

The graphics in the game are not amazing, which was a deliberate choice from the developer's end. After all, it's a game involving pixels. This mod enhances the visuals the title offers.

2) Biomes O'Plenty

What's one of the best things about Minecraft? The answer is that it provides a lot of different biomes to explore. Biomes O'Plenty takes that fact and runs with it, giving players more of these places to enjoy.

This one has been a premier mod for Minecraft gamers and is quite popular these days. The 1.19 update added two biomes: Mangrove Swamp and Deep Dark. However, there's always room for more. Exploring is amazing, but when there's so much more diversity and cool biomes to see, it's even better.

1) Simply Light

There is no easier way to enhance the gameplay than by improving the lighting. Even though Minecraft has been out for a long time and has received many updates, it still suffers from one big problem: lackluster lighting.

In the game, there are more than a few different light-emitting blocks. This includes torches, sea lanterns, etc., but most of them leave more to be desired. The Simply Light mod aims to fix the lighting issue in the game by primarily providing more options. However, it also updates and improves the existing ones, so they are still worth using.

