Top 5 Minecraft 1.19 mods you need to try in 2022

The Minecraft 1.19 update changed much about the game, introducing two new biomes, three new mobs, and many other additions. For the most part, however, the gameplay remains unchanged and has pretty much been the same since the game's debut in 2009.

After 19 major updates, the title is still about mining, crafting, and building.

The only thing that can change the gameplay, as well as almost anything else about Minecraft, is mods or add-ons. These can be used to change the look, feel, or function of anything in the game.

They can implement small changes, like retexturing things or adding sound effects. They can implement massive changes, like letting players play as Phantoms or other mobs.

Minecraft 1.19: Mods you have to try as soon as possible

5) MrCrayFish's Furniture Mod

When it comes to furniture mods, none are better than MrCrayFish's Furniture Mod. While it doesn't specifically have features that are most helpful in 1.19, it is handy for building.

It's been one of the premier mods available for a long time, and there's a good reason for that. It's also very customizable, so users can adjust it to look exactly how they like.

It is one of the best mods for aesthetics as it can completely change the game. For instance, a wood plank can look totally different with this mod installed.

4) OptiFine

The OptiFine mod improves graphics, among other things (Image via Mojang)

OptiFine is one of the most used mods of all time. Nearly all Java users have this mod installed already, and it's that widespread.

It's very customizable, so gamers can set it up exactly how they want, with settings that are optimized for their preferences and their computer's abilities.

The OptiFine mod primarily only changes the aesthetic of Minecraft. It's often used to improve the game's look, which is why it's so commonly used.

It also has FPS-boosting qualities, which makes it one of the most useful for all players.

3) Biomes O'Plenty

Biomes O'Plenty has been a premier mod for Minecraft gamers for quite some time. The addition of so many amazing biomes is hard to pass up. The 1.19 update did just add two in the Mangrove Swamp and the Deep Dark, though.

For this reason, users may not see the need for more biomes anymore since Mojang directly addressed that issue. However, more biomes in the title are never a bad thing. That is also a significant reason why Biomes O'Plenty has been so popular for so long.

As the name suggests, it adds plenty of biomes like the Lush Savanna, Maple Woods, Cherry Blossom Forest, Marsh, Mediterranean Forest, and more.

2) Extra Alchemy

Potions are extremely important, especially those that allow healing or other helping status effects. Night vision is also a vital feature obtained through a potion.

The 1.19 update added the Deep Dark, in which the darkness effect and the Warden make potions that much more critical.

Extra Alchemy introduces potion bags, vials, and potion rings. That makes them easier to access, which is so helpful in 1.19.

1) Simply Light

Even after all these years, lighting is still a big issue in Minecraft.

There are plenty of different light-giving blocks available, but most of them are lackluster. The 1.19 update did add froglight, but this light source is challenging to obtain.

The Simply Light mod aims to fix the glaring light issue and adds new light blocks. It goes so far as to improve the existing ones to make the problem a thing of the past.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

