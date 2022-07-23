4 most underrated mods to try in Minecraft 1.19 update

Simply put, Minecraft has two types of mods. The first kind merely enhances the existing game while the other overhauls the vanilla world.

For example, OptiFine only changes the aesthetics of the game. However, the Origin mod makes Minecraft something totally new. Neither group is bad - it all depends on what the player prefers.

The Minecraft 1.19 update recently dropped, which means mods will have new effects on the features of the game. Though there are plenty of great mods to try out in version 1.19, some are more underrated than the rest.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Exploring underrated mods in Minecraft 1.19

1) Simply Light

What makes this mod so underrated is that it really only changes one thing: lighting. On the surface, it may not seem like an important mod to have. However, it makes a huge difference.

Most of the existing light blocks, even in the latest version of Minecraft, are quite lackluster. The 1.19 update brought foglight to the game. However, this light source does not make much of a difference either, as it is quite difficult to obtain in Survival.

Being able to properly light things is important, especially if players travel to the Deep Dark biome without a night vision potion. This is where Simply Light comes into play.

2) Biomes O'Plenty

Biomes O'Plenty has been one of the most popular mods in Minecraft for a long time. It is hard to consider it an underrated mod, but it is, especially after update 1.19, which added two new biomes to the game.

For this reason, players may not see the need for biome-adding mods anymore. However, adding more biomes to the game is never a bad thing, which is also a major reason why Biomes O'Plenty has been so popular for so long.

Biomes O'Plenty, as the name suggests, adds Lush Savanna, Maple Woods, Marsh, Mediterranean Forest, and more to the game.

3) Extra Alchemy

Altering potions may not seem like an important change to the game. On the surface, there are more than enough potions for everything players need.

However, this mod improves and expands upon the already present alchemy, which is now more important than ever after the update. One requires potions to light their way in the Deep Dark, where everything is pitch black. There is also danger everywhere, countering which will also require potions.

This is a simpler mod that does not change the game majorly, but is highly important.

Extra Alchemy does not add potions, but rather potion bags and potion rings. Bags allow players to carry multiple potions in one inventory slot, while rings make the effects semi-persistent.

4) Xaero's Minimap

This mod changes a small section of the screen. Adding a minimap does not change a whole lot in Minecraft. For the most part, players can see everything they need to see, and nothing much changes.

However, that small addition is vastly underrated. Crafters do not need to carry around a map, which frees up an inventory slot or their hand. With that, they can carry other items and have a little more visibility overall.

It is a small addition that most Minecraft players think they can live without till they add it. This is what makes Xaero's Minimap one of the most important yet underrated mods in the entire game.

