6 awesome mods for Minecraft 1.19 update

After the Minecraft 1.19 update, there's plenty to try out and explore. There are new biomes, mobs, items and building blocks for players to enjoy. Minecraft is a big game and this update only made it bigger.

However, if and when gamers do get tired of the new features and want more, they'll be out of luck. The 1.20 update is at least several months away, if not longer.

Fortunately for Java Edition players, mods exist. Bedrock players have access to add-ons like texture packs, but they're not as widespread as mods. Here are some really good ones to use in the 1.19 update.

Minecraft mods that accentuate gameplay in version 1.19

6) MrCrayFish's Furniture Mod

MrCrayfish 🥵 @MrCrayfish

mrcrayfish.com/mods?id=cfm Furniture Mod now updated to 1.19 and with the new Mangrove furniture! Furniture Mod now updated to 1.19 and with the new Mangrove furniture!mrcrayfish.com/mods?id=cfm https://t.co/Ss5obrRncR

While the 1.19 update didn't change much for this, it's still an excellent addition. Building is a big part of the game and furniture mods make that a lot better.

The vast majority of crafters who use furniture mods prefer MrCrayFish. This mod has long been the picture of excellence. It's not just the best furniture mod but a quality add-on in general. It's also reasonably customizable, so players can tinker with it.

5) Extra Alchemy

Potions have always been important in Minecraft. With that being said, night vision is a great effect that can be acquired through alchemy. This effect is extremely important in the 1.19 update. In the Deep Dark, the darkness effect will be applied to players, and they will have to face the Warden, which may be the most difficult mob in the game. Potions are important and this mod adds multiple useful ones.

4) Ice and Fire: Dragons

Daily good minecraft mods (Hiatus) @dailymodded Ice and Fire: Dragons by Alex_khaan and javaraptor

This mod was really interesting to play with. It added dragons, first and foremost. But more than that. It added around 40 new armor sets for all your fashion needs. As well as trolls, and a gorgon. And even more! Ice and Fire: Dragons by Alex_khaan and javaraptorThis mod was really interesting to play with. It added dragons, first and foremost. But more than that. It added around 40 new armor sets for all your fashion needs. As well as trolls, and a gorgon. And even more! https://t.co/BtMqOnym7v

The 1.19 update introduced a fearsome mob in the Warden. But what's more fearsome than a dragon? This mod introduces them, as the creators of the mod put it:

"Fire Dragons breathe fire and roam most of the habitable world, whilst Ice Dragons inhabit the coldest places known to man and freeze their prey to death. Both kinds of dragons spawn naturally as adults. And news has reached us of a new discovery: Lightning dragons, powerful nocturnal creatures that deal blasting bolts of lighting to kill their prey."

For Minecraft gamers who like the challenges of the Warden, this mob is a great one to try.

3) More Ores Tools add-on

This add-on introduces new tools and ores to make tools out of (Image via Mcaddons)

One aspect that Minecraft might still be missing after the latest update is more variety in tools. The game isn't necessarily lacking, but there's plenty of room for more. This add-on introduces new tools and ores to make those tools out of. Players can make strong axes and hammers and use ores like palladium, mithril and so much more.

2) Simply Light

Another feature that players might be missing is good lighting options. While a lot of blocks give off light, not a lot of them are of the best quality. Even though the 1.19 update introduced froglight, those blocks are quite challenging to acquire in the game. The Simply Light mod addresses this head-on by adding a new light block. It also improves the existing ones.

1) Biomes O'Plenty

Forstride @Forstride



Download here (Requires Forge and TerraBlender): Biomes O' Plenty is now available for Minecraft 1.19!Download here (Requires Forge and TerraBlender): curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-m…

Biomes O'Plenty has been one of the most popular mods in Minecraft for a long time. Even with the 1.19 update adding two major biomes, the Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp, there's always room for more in the game. This mod adds plenty, as the name suggests.

Biomes O'Plenty is constantly updated to give players the highest quality biomes to enjoy in the game. It was just recently updated to 1.19, so it's perfect for the current playerbase.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far