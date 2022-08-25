How to craft every villager job site block in Minecraft

Villager job sites are special kinds of Minecraft blocks that assign a particular type of job to a villager, allowing them to trade several items with the player. These mobs greatly help gamers by offering some of the best items for a few emeralds. Hence, fans focus on job site blocks and how they can craft them.
These job site blocks not only employ villagers, but their features can also be used by the players themselves. Individuals new to the title might have problems crafting some of these blocks since the recipes can be hard to remember. In this regard, the following section can help.
Crafting recipes for every villager job site block in Minecraft
1) Grindstone
Grindstones in Minecraft can be crafted with two wood planks, one stone slab, and two sticks. They are used to convert villagers into weaponsmiths that trade all kinds of weapon-related items with the player, like a sword, axe, and more.
2) Smithing table
A smithing table is a Minecraft job site block that can be crafted with two iron ingots and four wooden planks. This block can turn any villager into a toolsmith that offers everything related to tools such as pickaxes, shovels, and more.
3) Loom
To craft the job site block loom, players will require two strings and two wooden planks. Loom transforms a villager into a Shepherd that can sell all sorts of wool-related items like banners, dyes, banner patterns, etc.
4) Stonecutter
Stonecutter is a job site block that can be crafted with three stone blocks and one iron ingot. Once placed, it will convert a villager into a Mason who will trade items like bricks, terracotta, and other similar blocks.
5) Lectern
Lectern can be created with four wooden slabs and one bookshelf. When this job site block is placed, the villager will become a Librarian. This is the best villager profession since the mob will offer all kinds of enchanted books.
6) Cauldron
A job site block that can be obtained via seven iron ingots placed in a U-shape configuration, Cauldron, upon being placed, can convert any villager into a Leatherworker. As the name suggests, this mob will sell all leather-related items.
7) Fletching table
A fletching table can be crafted with two flints and four wooden planks. Once placed, it can convert a villager into a Fletcher. This mob will be able to trade items that fall in the ranged-weapon category, like bows.
8) Barrel
Barrel is another job site block that can be crafted with two wooden slabs and six wooden planks. It will turn any villager into a Fisherman that will trade different fish and fishing rods.
9) Cartography table
Crafting the cartography table involves a combination of two papers and four wooden planks. This block will transform any villager into a Cartographer that offers everything related to maps.
10) Smoker
Smoker is a block that can be crafted with four wood logs and one furnace and can change any villager into a Butcher that trades various food items.
11) Blast furnace
Blast furnaces can be prepared with three smooth stone blocks, five iron ingots, and one furnace. Once placed, it can transform a villager into an Armorer that sells armor parts.
12) Brewing Stand
A brewing stand can be crafted with three cobblestones and one blaze rod. It can turn a villager into a Cleric that deals in various items like redstone, lapiz lazuli, ender pearls, etc.
13) Composter
The recipe for a composter involves combining seven wooden slabs. When it is placed, it can convert a villager into a Farmer that can trade all sorts of vegetarian food items.
