All Minecraft villager trades

Villager trading might be the best system Minecraft players can access in a vanilla survival playthrough. Simple early-game crop and wood farms can be converted into armor, weapons, ammunition, and even Minecraft's best enchantments, all for very little effort or danger.

However, with so many different professions and trades, it can be hard to track each job, its levels, and what it offers. Detailed below are the potential trades for each profession so that players can trade with the right villagers.

All villager trades available in Minecraft

1) Armorer

The iron ingot trade is the best that armorer's offer (Image via Mojang)

The armorer is one of the villagers of middling use. The trades offered by them are not amazing, as oftentimes the enchanted armor is worse than what a player could make or already has since the cost of the armor trades is not prohibitively expensive.

The armorer's trades are:

Level Item Wanted Default Amount Item Given Amount Given Novice Coal 15/20 Emerald 1 Novice Emerald 5 Iron Helmet 1 Novice Emerald 9 Iron Chestplate 1 Novice Emerald 7 Iron Leggings 1 Novice Emerald 4 Iron Boots 1 Apprentice Iron Ingot 4/3 Emerald 1 Apprentice Emerald 36 Bell 1 Apprentice Emerald 3 Chainmail Leggings 1 Apprentice Emerald 1 Chainmail Boots 1 Journeyman Lava Bucket 1 Emerald 1 Journeyman Diamond 1 Emerald 1 Journeyman Emerald 1 Chainmail Helmet 1 Journeyman Emerald 4 Chainmail Chestplate 1 Journeyman Emerald 5 Shield 1 Expert Emerald 19-33 Enchanted Diamond Leggings 1 Expert Emerald 13-27 Enchanted Diamond Boots 1 Master Emerald 13-27 Enchanted Diamond Helmet 1 Master Emerald 21-35 Enchanted Diamond Chestplate 1

2) Butcher

Butchers are a great way to keep early-game farms useful into the late game (Image via Mojang)

Butchers are among the best Minecraft villagers to trade with, as they offer emeralds in exchange for raw meat. The beef, chicken, and mutton trades are especially tempting, as cow crushers, chicken farms, and Minecraft wool farms are some of the easiest food sources to make in the early game.

The full list of butcher’s trades are:

Level Item Wanted Amount Wanted Item Given Amount Given Novice Raw Chicken 14 Emerald 1 Novice Raw Porkchop 7 Emerald 1 Novice Raw Rabbit 6 Emerald 1 Novice Emerald 1 Rabbit Stew 1 Apprentice Coal 16 Emerald 1 Apprentice Emerald 1 Cooked Porkchop 5 Apprentice Emerald 1 Cooked Chicken 8 Journeyman Raw Mutton 7 Emerald 1 Journeyman Raw Beef 10 Emerald 1 Expert Dried Kelp Block 10 Emerald 1 Master Sweet Berries 10 Emerald 1

3) Cartographer

Cartographer villager trades are an explorer's best friend (Image via Mojang)

Cartographers are an interesting Minecraft villager profession. The trades for emeralds they offer aren’t particularly good, but they sell very unique and powerful maps.

The first of these is the ocean explorer map, which shows the location of an ocean monument and is useful for setting up a Minecraft guardian farm. The second is a woodland explorer map, which, as the name suggests, leads players towards the elusive and dangerous woodland mansion.

The full set of cartographer trades consists of the following:

Level Item Wanted Amount Wanted Item Given Amount Given Novice Paper 24 Emerald 1 Novice Emerald 7 Empty Map 1 Apprentice Glass Pane 11 Emerald 1 Apprentice Emerald and Compass 1 Ocean Explorer Map 1 Journeyman Compass 1 Emerald 1 Journeyman Emerald and Compass 14 and 1 Woodland Explorer Map 1 Expert Emerald 7 Item Frame 1 Expert Emerald 3 Any Color Banner 1 Master Emerald 8 Globe Banner Pattern 1

4) Cleric

Clerics offer a ton of miscellaneous useful items for trade (Image via Mojang)

Clerics might be one of the most useful villagers to trade with. One of their first trades converts rotten flesh, otherwise completely useless, into emeralds.

This means players with a nearby Minecraft mob farm should have easy access to emeralds. Additionally, they sell many weird and useful resources, such as redstone dust for making machinery and ender pearls for reaching Minecraft’s ender dragon final boss when enderman won’t spawn.

The full list of interesting cleric trades is:

Level Item Wanted Amount Wanted Item Given Amount Given Novice Rotten Flesh 32 Emerald 1 Novice Emerald 1 Redstone Dust 2 Apprentice Gold Ingot 3 Emerald 1 Apprentice Emerald 1 Lapis Lazuli 1 Journeyman Rabbit’s Foot 2 Emerald 1 Journeyman Emerald 4 Glowstone 1 Expert Scute 4 Emerald 1 Expert Glass Bottle 9 Emerald 1 Expert Emerald 5 Ender Pearl 1 Master Nether Wart 22 Emerald 1 Master Emerald 3 Bottle O’ Enchanting 1

5) Farmer

The farmer's trades are incredible for making money, even if it can be slow (Image via Mojang)

Farmers are one of the two best Minecraft villagers with whom players can trade. This is due to how many easy emerald trades a single farmer can offer at once. They will buy any basic crop that is easy to have in abundance, as well as pumpkins and whole melons. Farmers can also be used to set up automatic Minecraft crop farms, entirely automating this emerald-making scheme.

All potential farmer trades are:

Level Item Wanted Amount Wanted Item Given Amount Given Novice Wheat 20 Emerald 1 Novice Potato 26 Emerald 1 Novice Carrot 22 Emerald 1 Novice Beetroot 15 Emerald 1 Novice Emerald 1 Bread 6 Apprentice Pumpkin 6 Emerald 1 Apprentice Emerald 1 Pumpkin Pie 4 Apprentice Emerald 1 Apple 4 Journeyman Melon 4 Emerald 1 Journeyman Emerald 3 Cookie 18 Expert Emerald 1 Cake 1 Expert Emerald 1 Suspicious Stew (Night Vision) 1 Expert Emerald 1 Suspicious Stew (Poison) 1 Expert Emerald 1 Suspicious Stew (Jump Boost) 1 Expert Emerald 1 Suspicious Stew (Weakness) 1 Expert Emerald 1 Suspicious Stew (Blindness) 1 Expert Emerald 1 Suspicious Stew (Saturation) 1 Master Emerald 3 Golden Carrot 3 Master Emerald 4 Glistering Melon Slice 3

6) Fisherman

Fisherman trades are a good way to get iron-free buckets if nothing else (Image via Mojang)

Fishermen are another villager that probably won’t see much trading. They have decent deals, including converting string and raw fish into emeralds. This makes an AFK fish farm an incredible choice for trading with them.

However, the goods they sell leave a lot to be desired. Fishermen sell cooked fish, buckets of fish, campfires, and enchanted fishing rods. The earlier three are uninteresting, while the fishing rod trade has the same issues as the armor trades mentioned earlier: it's worse than a player could make or already has.

Fishermen trades are as follows:

Level Item Wanted Amount Wanted Item Given Amount Given Novice String 20 Emerald 1 Novice Coal 10 Emerald 1 Novice Emerald and Raw Cod 1 and 6 Cooked Cod 6 Novice Emerald 3 Bucket of Cod 1 Apprentice Raw Cod 15 Emerald 1 Apprentice Emerald and Raw Salmon 1 and 6 Cooked Salmon 6 Apprentice Emerald 2 Campfire 1 Journeyman Raw Salmon 13 Emerald 1 Journeyman Emerald 8-22 Enchanted Fishing Rod 1 Expert Tropical Fish 6 Emerald 1 Master Pufferfish 4 Emerald 1 Master One of five boats 1 Emerald 1

7) Fletcher

Fletchers are one of the best ways to make emeralds quick (Image via Mojang)

Fletchers are up there with farmers as the best villager to fill a Minecraft trading hall. This is due to the fact that one of their potential starting trades converts sticks into emeralds. Wood is one of the most common materials in the game, so having a way to turn it into other useful items comes in handy.

The other most noteworthy trade is to convert arrows into a randomly selected tipped arrow; this is one of the only ways to get them other than as random mob drops from Minecraft’s bogged and stray skeleton variants.

Fletchers can offer any of these trades, depending on level:

Level Item Wanted Amount Wanted Item Given Amount Given Novice Stick 32 Emerald 1 Novice Emerald 1 Arrow 16 Novice Emerald and Gravel 1 and 10 Flint 10 Apprentice Flint 26 Emerald 1 Apprentice Emerald 2 Bow 1 Journeyman String 14 Emerald 1 Journeyman Emerald 3 Crossbow 1 Expert Feather 24 Emerald 1 Expert Emerald 7-21 Enchanted Bow 1 Master Tripwire Hook 8 Emerald 1 Master Emerald 8-22 Enchanted Crossbow 1 Master Emerald and Arrow 2 and 5 Tipped Arrow 5

8) Leatherworker

Leatherworkers might have the worst set of trades of all villagers (Image via Mojang)

The leatherworker is, unfortunately, one of the worst villagers in terms of trade. Many trades they offer are either incredibly expensive, such as asking for five emeralds for a leather helmet as a master-level trade, or missing altogether. The leatherworker fails to sell item frames or raw leather but has duplicate trade slots for both leather tunics and helmets for some reason.

The leatherworking trades are:

Level Item Wanted Amount Wanted Item Given Amount Given Novice Leather 6 Emerald 1 Novice Emerald 3 Leather Pants 1 Novice Emerald 7 Leather Tunic 1 Apprentice Flint 26 Emerald 1 Apprentice Emerald 5 Leather Helmet 1 Apprentice Emerald 4 Leather Boots 1 Journeyman Rabbit Hide 9 Emerald 1 Journeyman Emerald 7 Leather Tunic 1 Expert Scute 4 Emerald 1 Expert Emerald 6 Leather Horse Armor 1 Master Emerald 6 Saddle 1 Master Emerald 5 Leather Cap 1

9) Librarian

The librarian's trades are incredible from the very start (Image via Mojang)

The librarian is the single best villager to trade with in the entire game and is the sole reason behind the controversial Minecraft villager trading overhaul. They can offer several enchanted books, including mending books, with mending being widely regarded as the best enchantment in the entire game.

The non-enchanted book trades are fine. Being able to buy glass is quite nice, but name tags are far too expensive to be worth buying when using the best Minecraft fishing rod can get them for free with a little patience. The clock and compass trades are just bad, however, and should be avoided at all costs.

All of the librarian trades can be found below:

Level Item Wanted Amount Wanted Item Given Amount Given Novice Paper 24 Emerald 1 Novice Emerald 9 Bookshelf 1 Novice Emerald and Book 5-64 and 1 Enchanted Book 1 Apprentice Book 4 Emerald 1 Apprentice Emerald 1 Lantern 1 Apprentice Emerald and Book 5-64 and 1 Enchanted Book 1 Journeyman Ink Sac 5 Emerald 1 Journeyman Emerald 1 Glass 4 Journeyman Emerald and Book 5-64 and 1 Enchanted Book 1 Expert Book and Quill 2 Emerald 1 Expert Emerald 4 Compass 1 Expert Emerald 5 Clock 1 Expert Emerald and Book 5-64 and 1 Enchanted Book 1 Master Emerald 20 Name Tag 1

10) Mason

The mason's trades are great for stone-based builders (Image via Mojang)

Masons, known as stone masons in Bedrock Edition, are an amazing example of how niche some villager trades can be. They offer to buy and sell stone and the many different vanilla stone varieties, along with terracotta and quartz, one of the Nether’s most important resources. This makes them invaluable to builders who enjoy utilizing these blocks and completely worthless to anyone else.

The full list of mason trades is:

Level Item Wanted Amount Wanted Item Given Amount Given Novice Clay Ball 10 Emerald 1 Novice Emerald 1 Brick 10 Apprentice Stone 20 Emerald 1 Apprentice Emerald 1 Chiseled Stone Bricks 4 Journeyman Granite 16 Emerald 1 Journeyman Andesite 16 Emerald 1 Journeyman Diorite 16 Emerald 1 Journeyman Emerald 1 Polished Andesite 4 Journeyman Emerald 1 Polished Granite 4 Journeyman Emerald 1 Polished Diorite 4 Journeyman Emerald 1 Dripstone Block 4 Expert Nether Quartz 12 Emerald 1 Expert Emerald 1 Any Terracotta 1 Expert Emerald 1 Any Glazed Terracotta 1 Master Emerald 1 Quartz Pillar 1 Master Emerald 1 Block of Quartz 1

11) Shepherd

Shepherd trades are great for colorful building projects and map art (Image via Mojang)

Shepherds are similar to masons, as players who need to trade with them will probably have to trade with them a lot, and everyone else avoids them. Their trades are exclusively centered around the many types of wool. They can buy and sell random colors of wool, along with all sixteen of Minecraft’s different dyes. This makes them super useful to survival builders who prefer these colorful blocks.

Additionally, shepherds sell banners and paintings. The banners can be given custom patterns and, when combined with the random aspect of painting selection, should be super useful for adding some flair to an otherwise boring Minecraft starter base.

The list of all shepherd trades is as follows:

Level Item Wanted Amount Wanted Item Given Amount Given Novice White Wool 18 Emerald 1 Novice Brown Wool 18 Emerald 1 Novice Black Wool 18 Emerald 1 Novice Gray Wool 18 Emerald 1 Novice Emerald 2 Shears 1 Apprentice Black, Gray, Lime, Light Blue, and White Dyes 12 Emerald 1 Apprentice Emerald 1 Any Color Wool 1 Apprentice Emerald 1 Any Color Carpet 4 Journeyman Red, Light Gray, Pink, Yellow, and Orange Dyes 12 Emerald 1 Journeyman Emerald 3 Any Color Bed 1 Expert Green, Brown, Blue, Purple, Cyan, and Magenta Dyes 12 Emerald 1 Expert Emerald 3 Any Color Banner 1 Master Emerald 2 Painting 3

12) Toolsmith

The toolsmith trades are awful right from the start (Image via Mojang)

Toolsmiths are similar to leatherworkers in that their trades are awful. For example, they trade by offering to take an emerald off the player’s hands in exchange for a random stone tool. That’s right. Toolsmiths could ask for something as valuable as an emerald in exchange for a stone hoe.

Additionally, the issues with their enchanted trades are the same as those mentioned earlier: the enchantments are not nearly good enough for the high asking prices.

Toolsmith trades are:

Level Item Wanted Amount Wanted Item Given Amount Given Novice Coal 15 Emerald 1 Novice Emerald 1 Stone Axe 1 Novice Emerald 1 Stone Shovel 1 Novice Emerald 1 Stone Pickaxe 1 Novice Emerald 1 Stone Hoe 1 Apprentice Iron Ingot 4 Emerald 1 Apprentice Emerald 36 Bell 1 Journeyman Flint 30 Emerald 1 Journeyman Emerald 6-20 Enchanted Iron Axe 1 Journeyman Emerald 7-21 Enchanted Iron Shovel 1 Journeyman Emerald 8-22 Enchanted Iron Pickaxe 1 Journeyman Emerald 4 Diamond Hoe 1 Expert Diamond 1 Emerald 1 Expert Emerald 17-31 Enchanted Diamond Axe 1 Expert Emerald 10-24 Enchanted Diamond Shovel 1 Master Emerald 18-32 Enchanted Diamond Pickaxe 1

13) Weaponsmith

Even at the master level, the enchantments can be underwhelming (Image via Mojang)

Weaponsmiths are not quite as bad as toolsmiths, as they do not sell any stone options. The best trade they do have is probably for the bell, as the enchanted iron sword is super expensive for being iron, and the enchanted diamond gear is, once again, weaker than what players otherwise have access to.

The only upside to these trades is that they allow players to skip progression, should a few early shipwrecks be quite generous with emeralds.

The full list of weaponsmith trades is:

Level Item Wanted Amount Wanted Item Given Amount Given Novice Coal 15 Emerald 1 Novice Emerald 3 Iron Axe 1 Novice Emerald 7-21 Enchanted Iron Sword 1 Apprentice Iron Ingot 4 Emerald 1 Apprentice Emerald 36 Bell 1 Journeyman Flint 24 Emerald 1 Expert Diamond 1 Emerald 1 Expert Emerald 17-31 Enchanted Diamond Axe 1 Master Emerald 17-31 Enchanted Diamond Sword 1

This knowledge of the game's different trading mechanics should prove invaluable when preparing to take on Minecraft's different boss mobs. Villager trading will ensure players can access the best tools, gear, ammunition, and enchantments for these otherwise deadly encounters.