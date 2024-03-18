All Minecraft villager trades

Villages are one of the best structures to find due to powerful Minecraft villager trading (Image via Mojang)
Villager trading might be the best system Minecraft players can access in a vanilla survival playthrough. Simple early-game crop and wood farms can be converted into armor, weapons, ammunition, and even Minecraft's best enchantments, all for very little effort or danger.

However, with so many different professions and trades, it can be hard to track each job, its levels, and what it offers. Detailed below are the potential trades for each profession so that players can trade with the right villagers.

All villager trades available in Minecraft

1) Armorer

The iron ingot trade is the best that armorer&#039;s offer (Image via Mojang)
The armorer is one of the villagers of middling use. The trades offered by them are not amazing, as oftentimes the enchanted armor is worse than what a player could make or already has since the cost of the armor trades is not prohibitively expensive.

The armorer's trades are:

Level

Item Wanted

Default Amount

Item Given

Amount Given

Novice

Coal

15/20

Emerald

1

Novice

Emerald

5

Iron Helmet

1

Novice

Emerald

9

Iron Chestplate

1

Novice

Emerald

7

Iron Leggings

1

Novice

Emerald

4

Iron Boots

1

Apprentice

Iron Ingot

4/3

Emerald

1

Apprentice

Emerald

36

Bell

1

Apprentice

Emerald

3

Chainmail Leggings

1

Apprentice

Emerald

1

Chainmail Boots

1

Journeyman

Lava Bucket

1

Emerald

1

Journeyman

Diamond

1

Emerald

1

Journeyman

Emerald

1

Chainmail Helmet

1

Journeyman

Emerald

4

Chainmail Chestplate

1

Journeyman

Emerald

5

Shield

1

Expert

Emerald

19-33

Enchanted Diamond Leggings

1

Expert

Emerald

13-27

Enchanted Diamond Boots

1

Master

Emerald

13-27

Enchanted Diamond Helmet

1

Master

Emerald

21-35

Enchanted Diamond Chestplate

1

2) Butcher

Butchers are a great way to keep early-game farms useful into the late game (Image via Mojang)
Butchers are among the best Minecraft villagers to trade with, as they offer emeralds in exchange for raw meat. The beef, chicken, and mutton trades are especially tempting, as cow crushers, chicken farms, and Minecraft wool farms are some of the easiest food sources to make in the early game.

The full list of butcher’s trades are:

Level

Item Wanted

Amount Wanted

Item Given

Amount Given

Novice

Raw Chicken

14

Emerald

1

Novice

Raw Porkchop

7

Emerald

1

Novice

Raw Rabbit

6

Emerald

1

Novice

Emerald

1

Rabbit Stew

1

Apprentice

Coal

16

Emerald

1

Apprentice

Emerald

1

Cooked Porkchop

5

Apprentice

Emerald

1

Cooked Chicken

8

Journeyman

Raw Mutton

7

Emerald

1

Journeyman

Raw Beef

10

Emerald

1

Expert

Dried Kelp Block

10

Emerald

1

Master

Sweet Berries

10

Emerald

1

3) Cartographer

Cartographer villager trades are an explorer&#039;s best friend (Image via Mojang)
Cartographers are an interesting Minecraft villager profession. The trades for emeralds they offer aren’t particularly good, but they sell very unique and powerful maps.

The first of these is the ocean explorer map, which shows the location of an ocean monument and is useful for setting up a Minecraft guardian farm. The second is a woodland explorer map, which, as the name suggests, leads players towards the elusive and dangerous woodland mansion.

The full set of cartographer trades consists of the following:

Level

Item Wanted

Amount Wanted

Item Given

Amount Given

Novice

Paper

24

Emerald

1

Novice

Emerald

7

Empty Map

1

Apprentice

Glass Pane

11

Emerald

1

Apprentice

Emerald and Compass

1

Ocean Explorer Map

1

Journeyman

Compass

1

Emerald

1

Journeyman

Emerald and Compass

14 and 1

Woodland Explorer Map

1

Expert

Emerald

7

Item Frame

1

Expert

Emerald

3

Any Color Banner

1

Master

Emerald

8

Globe Banner Pattern

1

4) Cleric

Clerics offer a ton of miscellaneous useful items for trade (Image via Mojang)
Clerics might be one of the most useful villagers to trade with. One of their first trades converts rotten flesh, otherwise completely useless, into emeralds.

This means players with a nearby Minecraft mob farm should have easy access to emeralds. Additionally, they sell many weird and useful resources, such as redstone dust for making machinery and ender pearls for reaching Minecraft’s ender dragon final boss when enderman won’t spawn.

The full list of interesting cleric trades is:

Level

Item Wanted

Amount Wanted

Item Given

Amount Given

Novice

Rotten Flesh

32

Emerald

1

Novice

Emerald

1

Redstone Dust

2

Apprentice

Gold Ingot

3

Emerald

1

Apprentice

Emerald

1

Lapis Lazuli

1

Journeyman

Rabbit’s Foot

2

Emerald

1

Journeyman

Emerald

4

Glowstone

1

Expert

Scute

4

Emerald

1

Expert

Glass Bottle

9

Emerald

1

Expert

Emerald

5

Ender Pearl

1

Master

Nether Wart

22

Emerald

1

Master

Emerald

3

Bottle O’ Enchanting

1

5) Farmer

The farmer&#039;s trades are incredible for making money, even if it can be slow (Image via Mojang)
Farmers are one of the two best Minecraft villagers with whom players can trade. This is due to how many easy emerald trades a single farmer can offer at once. They will buy any basic crop that is easy to have in abundance, as well as pumpkins and whole melons. Farmers can also be used to set up automatic Minecraft crop farms, entirely automating this emerald-making scheme.

All potential farmer trades are:

Level

Item Wanted

Amount Wanted

Item Given

Amount Given

Novice

Wheat

20

Emerald

1

Novice

Potato

26

Emerald

1

Novice

Carrot

22

Emerald

1

Novice

Beetroot

15

Emerald

1

Novice

Emerald

1

Bread

6

Apprentice

Pumpkin

6

Emerald

1

Apprentice

Emerald

1

Pumpkin Pie

4

Apprentice

Emerald

1

Apple

4

Journeyman

Melon

4

Emerald

1

Journeyman

Emerald

3

Cookie

18

Expert

Emerald

1

Cake

1

Expert

Emerald

1

Suspicious Stew (Night Vision)

1

Expert

Emerald

1

Suspicious Stew (Poison)

1

Expert

Emerald

1

Suspicious Stew (Jump Boost)

1

Expert

Emerald

1

Suspicious Stew (Weakness)

1

Expert

Emerald

1

Suspicious Stew (Blindness)

1

Expert

Emerald

1

Suspicious Stew (Saturation)

1

Master

Emerald

3

Golden Carrot

3

Master

Emerald

4

Glistering Melon Slice

3

6) Fisherman

Fisherman trades are a good way to get iron-free buckets if nothing else (Image via Mojang)
Fishermen are another villager that probably won’t see much trading. They have decent deals, including converting string and raw fish into emeralds. This makes an AFK fish farm an incredible choice for trading with them.

However, the goods they sell leave a lot to be desired. Fishermen sell cooked fish, buckets of fish, campfires, and enchanted fishing rods. The earlier three are uninteresting, while the fishing rod trade has the same issues as the armor trades mentioned earlier: it's worse than a player could make or already has.

Fishermen trades are as follows:

Level

Item Wanted

Amount Wanted

Item Given

Amount Given

Novice

String

20

Emerald

1

Novice

Coal

10

Emerald

1

Novice

Emerald and Raw Cod

1 and 6

Cooked Cod

6

Novice

Emerald

3

Bucket of Cod

1

Apprentice

Raw Cod

15

Emerald

1

Apprentice

Emerald and Raw Salmon

1 and 6

Cooked Salmon

6

Apprentice

Emerald

2

Campfire

1

Journeyman

Raw Salmon

13

Emerald

1

Journeyman

Emerald

8-22

Enchanted Fishing Rod

1

Expert

Tropical Fish

6

Emerald

1

Master

Pufferfish

4

Emerald

1

Master

One of five boats

1

Emerald

1

7) Fletcher

Fletchers are one of the best ways to make emeralds quick (Image via Mojang)
Fletchers are up there with farmers as the best villager to fill a Minecraft trading hall. This is due to the fact that one of their potential starting trades converts sticks into emeralds. Wood is one of the most common materials in the game, so having a way to turn it into other useful items comes in handy.

The other most noteworthy trade is to convert arrows into a randomly selected tipped arrow; this is one of the only ways to get them other than as random mob drops from Minecraft’s bogged and stray skeleton variants.

Fletchers can offer any of these trades, depending on level:

Level

Item Wanted

Amount Wanted

Item Given

Amount Given

Novice

Stick

32

Emerald

1

Novice

Emerald

1

Arrow

16

Novice

Emerald and Gravel

1 and 10

Flint

10

Apprentice

Flint

26

Emerald

1

Apprentice

Emerald

2

Bow

1

Journeyman

String

14

Emerald

1

Journeyman

Emerald

3

Crossbow

1

Expert

Feather

24

Emerald

1

Expert

Emerald

7-21

Enchanted Bow

1

Master

Tripwire Hook

8

Emerald

1

Master

Emerald

8-22

Enchanted Crossbow

1

Master

Emerald and Arrow

2 and 5

Tipped Arrow

5

8) Leatherworker

Leatherworkers might have the worst set of trades of all villagers (Image via Mojang)
The leatherworker is, unfortunately, one of the worst villagers in terms of trade. Many trades they offer are either incredibly expensive, such as asking for five emeralds for a leather helmet as a master-level trade, or missing altogether. The leatherworker fails to sell item frames or raw leather but has duplicate trade slots for both leather tunics and helmets for some reason.

The leatherworking trades are:

Level

Item Wanted

Amount Wanted

Item Given

Amount Given

Novice

Leather

6

Emerald

1

Novice

Emerald

3

Leather Pants

1

Novice

Emerald

7

Leather Tunic

1

Apprentice

Flint

26

Emerald

1

Apprentice

Emerald

5

Leather Helmet

1

Apprentice

Emerald

4

Leather Boots

1

Journeyman

Rabbit Hide

9

Emerald

1

Journeyman

Emerald

7

Leather Tunic

1

Expert

Scute

4

Emerald

1

Expert

Emerald

6

Leather Horse Armor

1

Master

Emerald

6

Saddle

1

Master

Emerald

5

Leather Cap

1

9) Librarian

The librarian&#039;s trades are incredible from the very start (Image via Mojang)
The librarian is the single best villager to trade with in the entire game and is the sole reason behind the controversial Minecraft villager trading overhaul. They can offer several enchanted books, including mending books, with mending being widely regarded as the best enchantment in the entire game.

The non-enchanted book trades are fine. Being able to buy glass is quite nice, but name tags are far too expensive to be worth buying when using the best Minecraft fishing rod can get them for free with a little patience. The clock and compass trades are just bad, however, and should be avoided at all costs.

All of the librarian trades can be found below:

Level

Item Wanted

Amount Wanted

Item Given

Amount Given

Novice

Paper

24

Emerald

1

Novice

Emerald

9

Bookshelf

1

Novice

Emerald and Book

5-64 and 1

Enchanted Book

1

Apprentice

Book

4

Emerald

1

Apprentice

Emerald

1

Lantern

1

Apprentice

Emerald and Book

5-64 and 1

Enchanted Book

1

Journeyman

Ink Sac

5

Emerald

1

Journeyman

Emerald

1

Glass

4

Journeyman

Emerald and Book

5-64 and 1

Enchanted Book

1

Expert

Book and Quill

2

Emerald

1

Expert

Emerald

4

Compass

1

Expert

Emerald

5

Clock

1

Expert

Emerald and Book

5-64 and 1

Enchanted Book

1

Master

Emerald

20

Name Tag

1

10) Mason

The mason&#039;s trades are great for stone-based builders (Image via Mojang)
Masons, known as stone masons in Bedrock Edition, are an amazing example of how niche some villager trades can be. They offer to buy and sell stone and the many different vanilla stone varieties, along with terracotta and quartz, one of the Nether’s most important resources. This makes them invaluable to builders who enjoy utilizing these blocks and completely worthless to anyone else.

The full list of mason trades is:

Level

Item Wanted

Amount Wanted

Item Given

Amount Given

Novice

Clay Ball

10

Emerald

1

Novice

Emerald

1

Brick

10

Apprentice

Stone

20

Emerald

1

Apprentice

Emerald

1

Chiseled Stone Bricks

4

Journeyman

Granite

16

Emerald

1

Journeyman

Andesite

16

Emerald

1

Journeyman

Diorite

16

Emerald

1

Journeyman

Emerald

1

Polished Andesite

4

Journeyman

Emerald

1

Polished Granite

4

Journeyman

Emerald

1

Polished Diorite

4

Journeyman

Emerald

1

Dripstone Block

4

Expert

Nether Quartz

12

Emerald

1

Expert

Emerald

1

Any Terracotta

1

Expert

Emerald

1

Any Glazed Terracotta

1

Master

Emerald

1

Quartz Pillar

1

Master

Emerald

1

Block of Quartz

1

11) Shepherd

Shepherd trades are great for colorful building projects and map art (Image via Mojang)
Shepherds are similar to masons, as players who need to trade with them will probably have to trade with them a lot, and everyone else avoids them. Their trades are exclusively centered around the many types of wool. They can buy and sell random colors of wool, along with all sixteen of Minecraft’s different dyes. This makes them super useful to survival builders who prefer these colorful blocks.

Additionally, shepherds sell banners and paintings. The banners can be given custom patterns and, when combined with the random aspect of painting selection, should be super useful for adding some flair to an otherwise boring Minecraft starter base.

The list of all shepherd trades is as follows:

Level

Item Wanted

Amount Wanted

Item Given

Amount Given

Novice

White Wool

18

Emerald

1

Novice

Brown Wool

18

Emerald

1

Novice

Black Wool

18

Emerald

1

Novice

Gray Wool

18

Emerald

1

Novice

Emerald

2

Shears

1

Apprentice

Black, Gray, Lime, Light Blue, and White Dyes

12

Emerald

1

Apprentice

Emerald

1

Any Color Wool

1

Apprentice

Emerald

1

Any Color Carpet

4

Journeyman

Red, Light Gray, Pink, Yellow, and Orange Dyes

12

Emerald

1

Journeyman

Emerald

3

Any Color Bed

1

Expert

Green, Brown, Blue, Purple, Cyan, and Magenta Dyes

12

Emerald

1

Expert

Emerald

3

Any Color Banner

1

Master

Emerald

2

Painting

3

12) Toolsmith

The toolsmith trades are awful right from the start (Image via Mojang)
Toolsmiths are similar to leatherworkers in that their trades are awful. For example, they trade by offering to take an emerald off the player’s hands in exchange for a random stone tool. That’s right. Toolsmiths could ask for something as valuable as an emerald in exchange for a stone hoe.

Additionally, the issues with their enchanted trades are the same as those mentioned earlier: the enchantments are not nearly good enough for the high asking prices.

Toolsmith trades are:

Level

Item Wanted

Amount Wanted

Item Given

Amount Given

Novice

Coal

15

Emerald

1

Novice

Emerald

1

Stone Axe

1

Novice

Emerald

1

Stone Shovel

1

Novice

Emerald

1

Stone Pickaxe

1

Novice

Emerald

1

Stone Hoe

1

Apprentice

Iron Ingot

4

Emerald

1

Apprentice

Emerald

36

Bell

1

Journeyman

Flint

30

Emerald

1

Journeyman

Emerald

6-20

Enchanted Iron Axe

1

Journeyman

Emerald

7-21

Enchanted Iron Shovel

1

Journeyman

Emerald

8-22

Enchanted Iron Pickaxe

1

Journeyman

Emerald

4

Diamond Hoe

1

Expert

Diamond

1

Emerald

1

Expert

Emerald

17-31

Enchanted Diamond Axe

1

Expert

Emerald

10-24

Enchanted Diamond Shovel

1

Master

Emerald

18-32

Enchanted Diamond Pickaxe

1

13) Weaponsmith

Even at the master level, the enchantments can be underwhelming (Image via Mojang)
Weaponsmiths are not quite as bad as toolsmiths, as they do not sell any stone options. The best trade they do have is probably for the bell, as the enchanted iron sword is super expensive for being iron, and the enchanted diamond gear is, once again, weaker than what players otherwise have access to.

The only upside to these trades is that they allow players to skip progression, should a few early shipwrecks be quite generous with emeralds.

The full list of weaponsmith trades is:

Level

Item Wanted

Amount Wanted

Item Given

Amount Given

Novice

Coal

15

Emerald

1

Novice

Emerald

3

Iron Axe

1

Novice

Emerald

7-21

Enchanted Iron Sword

1

Apprentice

Iron Ingot

4

Emerald

1

Apprentice

Emerald

36

Bell

1

Journeyman

Flint

24

Emerald

1

Expert

Diamond

1

Emerald

1

Expert

Emerald

17-31

Enchanted Diamond Axe

1

Master

Emerald

17-31

Enchanted Diamond Sword

1

This knowledge of the game's different trading mechanics should prove invaluable when preparing to take on Minecraft's different boss mobs. Villager trading will ensure players can access the best tools, gear, ammunition, and enchantments for these otherwise deadly encounters.