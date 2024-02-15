"It looks sick": Minecraft players discuss the new bogged skeleton mob

Mojang has recently announced a brand new mob named bogged, which will be added to the Minecraft 1.21 update. The developers have now started introducing new features that they previously did not reveal during their annual live event in 2023. The bogged mob is the first major new feature after everything they showed in the event.

Soon after the new mob was introduced, many flocked to Minecraft's official subreddit to talk about it.

"It looks sick. probably gonna make swamps annoying at night."

Minecraft Redditors discuss the new bogged skeleton mob for the 1.21 update

A Redditor named JoeFly2009 posted a picture of the new bogged skeleton mob and asked the community about their initial thoughts toward the mob.

The bogged skeleton had a green tint, with its shoulders covered with leaves. Its texture has blotches of dark green color on the face, hands, and feet. The mob mainly spawns in swamps and trial chambers, shoots poisonous arrows, and drops regular bones, regular arrows, and poisonous arrows.

Since this was a brand new mob, many players flocked to the Reddit post to discuss it. Within a day, the post received over six thousand upvotes and many comments.

Since bogged skeletons will shoot poisonous arrows, many feel that they can become an annoying mob to tackle while going through swamp biomes.

They discussed that because of the creature, the swamp biome itself would become irritating. However, a user commented that at least the lilypads present in the biome do not shatter boats, which they used to in previous versions of the game.

Despite all this discussion, most players were impressed by the bogged mob.

One user liked the new bogged variant of skeletons and opined that Mojang should add more variants of iconic mobs like creepers, zombies, and spiders. Another user particularly wanted to see creeper and spider variants in Minecraft, apart from their existing ones.

People also reckoned that the new bogged skeletons would be interesting to fight against but could be deadly if they attacked in hoards. They also drew parallels between bogged and stray skeletons.

Many were interested to see the new mob announced by Mojang. The bogged skeleton has been released in the latest Minecraft 24w07a snapshot. Players can easily download the snapshot from the official launcher and test the new creature that will spawn in trial chambers and both kinds of swamps.