Minecraft announces new bogged skeleton mob for 1.21 update

New items and mobs are always an exciting addition to Minecraft. Mojang has yet again surprised players with the announcement of a new mob, called the bogged, for the upcoming 1.21 update. The studio announced the addition of the new hostile mob on X and added an official blog post on their website describing all the experimental features of the poison skeleton.

Here’s everything about the new bogged mob and what makes it different from the regular skeleton.

What to know about the bogged skeleton mob in Minecraft

The bogged is a hostile mob coming in the Minecraft 1.21 update that will spawn in the trial spawner and act similarly to the regular skeleton. Specifically, it will be found in trial chambers.

Apart from looking slightly different from the regular skeleton (it looks like a mix of the regular skeleton and the stray), the bogged also shoots poison arrows instead of normal arrows.

It is worth noting that the bogged is an experimental mob and is currently being tested. This means that Mojang could add more features to it to make it slightly different than regular skeletons or the stray. For people who do not know, the stray is the skeleton found in snowy biomes and shoots arrows.

Many Minecraft fans have reacted to the announcement on X, with most of them expressing disappointment. User MrBDK_YT stated that the bogged skeleton is to the normal skeleton what cave spiders are to normal spiders. Cave spiders have poisonous attacks, but apart from that, they are almost exactly like normal spiders.

Another user, AnimationNoCont, said Mojang should stop making different skeleton variants. There are now four different types of skeletons in Minecraft: the regular skeleton, the stray, the wither skeleton, and the recently added bogged skeleton. However, these mobs are barely different from each other.

User DyronElRolo sarcastically said the Minecraft developers really outdid themselves, suggesting that the bogged barely adds anything new or substantial to the game.

However, not all responses to the announcement were negative. User Valkence stated that the mob looks cool, while indujhaaa added that its addition to the game would be epic.

User christopherl360 asked what the new mob would drop upon being killed. This is an interesting question. However, from what we have seen from other similar mobs, it is very likely that the bogged will drop the regular bow and occasionally some poisoned arrows.

User PlayedCraft simply said they now have another mob to worry about, while Big_Axolotl_ suggested that Mojang should add a new variant of the skeleton in the jungle biome called the mossy skeleton.

Players can check out and access all the Minecraft 1.21 update features on both Java and Bedrock editions of the game.